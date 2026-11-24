The buzziest film on the 2026 movie schedule has to be You Can See Everything, and it just hit a major milestone by crossing the $100 million mark at the box office. For a movie that was made for a reported $7 million, it’s certainly one of the most successful A24 releases ever, but the Elizabeth Holmes documentary is nowhere close to the top-grossing documentary of all time, worldwide. That record belongs to the King of Pop himself for the posthumously released Michael Jackson: This Is It from 2009. How does it stack up to other documentaries? Well, it depends on how you count things.

Anyway you count, in terms of worldwide gross, This Is It sits at the top of the list, with almost $268 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Second on the list is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which made $261 million worldwide, and most of it ($180 million) in the United States. Both far outpace Fahrenheit 9/11, which is third on the list and the first non-music documentary. The Michael Moore-directed movie about the lead-up to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq was a box office sensation from the moment it was released.

You Can See Everything wasn’t quite the rocket ship that Fahrenheit 9/11 was out of the box, but it did a ton of steady business for weeks, finally topping the weekend box office in its third week of release. Now, after its release in the United Kingdom, the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed documentary has joined rarefied air as a documentary hitting that milestone. The $100 million mark slots You Can See Everyone into 7th worldwide.

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Nature documentaries litter the top ten, with the IMAX-exclusive Everest, (filmed during the disastrous season on the mountain in 1996) coming in fourth all time, Earth coming in at #6 on the list (Penguins is 5th), and Oceans is 9th. The other slots in the top ten are both music-related: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (8th) and One Direction: This Is Us (10th).

Here are the top ten-grossing documentaries of all time (worldwide), along with their gross, according to Box Office Mojo:

This Is It $267,983,588 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour $261,656,269 Fahrenheit 9/11 $222,446,882 Everest $127,990,128 March of the Penguins $127,392,693 Earth $108,976,456 You Can See Everything $102,470,379 Justin Bieber: Never Say Never $99,036,827 Oceans $83,090,556 One Direction: This Is Us $74,373,313

That means the only two non-music and non-nature documentaries in the top ten are Fahrenheit 9/11 and You Can See Everything. It also means that You Can See Everything won’t be catching up to Michael Jackson. I don’t expect You Can See Everything to improve significantly at the worldwide box office. Elizabeth Holmes may be fascinating and infamous here, but Jackson was a massive star in every corner of the globe. In fact, domestically, This Is It actually trails You Can See Everything by almost $20 million.

It’s the domestic numbers that really tell you the story of just how buzzy the film is, as it ranks 3rd all time at U.S. box offices, behind Fahrenheit 9/11 and The Eras Tour. It also has a very good chance of separating itself from the pack as the first documentary nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, something not even March of the Penguins did. Who knows, maybe it will be competing against this year's Michael in that category.

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You Can See Everything is now available on video-on-demand with a Prime subscription or other VOD formats.