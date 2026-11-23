It's a very exciting time in the MCU, as we're less a month away from the next upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. The movie is a thrilling concept for fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, as it features entire teams of superheroes uniting against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The first Doomsday trailer was exciting, but the latest (and final) one has bombshell moments from Steve Rogers and Cyclops.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, thanks to Marvel's tight security. That's why the new trailer (seen above) is so thrilling, as it offers way more of what we'll get when it arrives in December. To start, we get way more context about Steve and Peggy's happy ending after Endgame. While Avengers Endgame: Encore had Loki showing up during their dance, we'll see as they have years together, raising their son into a full-blown teen. That explains how he gets the long hair and beard that we've been seeing in the footage.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Moviegoers are also psyched about seeing the OG stars of the X-Men movies in the shared universe, and we got more thrilling content from the mutants in this trailer. While we've seen them fighting the Avengers, this trailer showed the two teams uniting against Sentinels. What's more, James Marsden's Cyclops even utters the iconic line:

To me, my X-Men.

The shot of the heroes assembling is the thing of nerdy dreams, with the X-Men being teleported into the battlefield courtesy of Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler. Seeing the mutants alongside Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Thor, and Reed Richards is downright epic, especially since Cyclops said that beloved line that's been uttered in the comics, as well as X-Men '97 (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

(Image credit: Marvel)

There's plenty of new footage in this trailer, including some epic shots of the movie's action. We also got the first look at Hailee Steinfeld's return as Kate Bishop, which the actress/singer confirmed over the weekend. She's seemingly sharing a scene with Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang, so maybe the Young Avengers will finally be formed during this movie's mysterious runtime. Of course, fans of Hawkeye mostly want to see Kate and Florence Pugh's Yelena reunite given their A+ chemistry in the MCU series.

While we got plenty of new content in this trailer, there are still countless questions about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeve for the next Avengers movie. There are tons of characters in play, and just about anything is possible in the Multiverse Saga. Unfortunately, we didn't get any footage of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch following her return in VisionQuest, but fans think that she's one of the Latverian Witches that are shown.

Our countless questions will be answered when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Since this is seemingly the final trailer, we might not be getting any more footage until its released.