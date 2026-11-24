Remember when Olivia Wilde was served child custody papers by Jason Sudeikis while she was on stage in front of thousands presenting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon? That was over four years ago in the heat of the pair figuring out the post-split situation. However, these days, the two seem to be on better terms. To that point, Sudeikis is even crediting his ex for the creation of his massively successful TV show, Ted Lasso (which just got big news by the way).

Sudeikis recently said two very notable things about his high-profile breakup. One of those came up when he was on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, during which he said his and Wilde's split was “more complicated” and “more human” than how it was portrayed in the media. And on another occasion, Sudeikis went out of his way to talk about how Wilde played a role in getting Ted Lasso made. In his words to the Smartless podcast:

I remember Olivia and I were out to dinner and she's like, 'What are you guys gonna do with that? Like, you guys love doing that thing so much. You should do something with that.' I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then, her and I just started chatting about it at dinner a little bit like, ‘That would be fun.’

As Sudeikis shared during an interview at a special live edition of the show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Wilde was the person who actually followed up with her then-partner on the Ted Lasso idea years before him and the other creators knew what to do with the character. As Sudeikis continued:

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Then Joe and Brendan come out to New York and we hang out for a week in Brooklyn... And then for three days straight, we just start filling up pages of ideas and realize, ‘Oh, this might be a TV show.’ And then we didn't do anything with it for three years.

Wild, right? Mr. Ted Lasso himself, alongside two of his co-creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, sat on the idea for a while until one day they were overflowing with ideas. And then, they sat on it again until this happened. In Sudeikis’ words:

It wasn’t until Bill Lawrence came to me with an idea for another TV show that I was like ‘Ah, this isn’t the right fit.’ He goes, ‘Well, if you have any ideas…’ I go, ‘Well, here’s a stack of papers of stuff we wrote down.’ And he read it, and was like, ‘Oh yeah, there’s definitely a show here.’

Now that Ted Lasso is one of the best shows to watch with an Apple TV subscription, it’s pretty crazy to think how long the whole process took. It took so long that when the idea was first formed Sudeikis and Wilde went from being an engaged couple to splitting up. Thankfully it did, because it’s one of my favorite shows on streaming in recent years.

And did you know there’s even a tribute to Olivia Wilde in Ted Lasso? The AFC Richmond locker room (at one point at least) features Wilde’s actual surname, “Cockburn,” alongside the names of other writers’ friends, family members and former mentors within the production.

Over the past summer, Olivia Wilde spoke a bit to her divorce as well, sharing the conversation that led to their split. Wilde is also having a big year herself, thanks to her latest directorial effort, The Invite, and Sudeikis says he’s “thrilled” for her success. As for him, he just got some good news, as Ted Lasso was just officially renewed for Season 5 by Apple. So the show remains the gift that keeps on giving. In short, thank you, Jason and Olivia!