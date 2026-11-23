For six seasons now, Abbott Elementary fans have faithfully watched the relationship between Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) progress. The pair have gone from good friends to committed lovers over the past several years and, now, it seems we’re on the cusp of a proposal. Many viewers are hoping an engagement will come during the Disneyland-set 100th episode that’ll air amid the 2026 TV schedule. I’d love that as well, but I also have a question about two other characters.

I’m Wondering About Another Abbott Elementary Couple’s Future

Gregory and Janine are, of course, the core couple on Abbott, but plenty of other romantic relationships amongst characters have been highlighted as well. As we anticipate what lies ahead for Janine and Gregory, I can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Ava Coleman and O’Shon, who’ve been dating since Season 4. I’ve enjoyed seeing their relationship develop as well as the funny moments that have resulted from that. With that, it’s hard not to wonder what the long-term plan for them might look like.

It’s clear that the affable O’Shon (Matthew Law) and Abbott’s diva of a principal Ava (Critics Choice winner Janelle James) are on steady footing after some initial growing pains. At this point, the pair have not only vacationed together, but they’ve also reached the point where they can throw a party as a couple. (That Halloween shindig they held this season was fantastic). Some may think it’s a bit early to consider a proposal for these two, but I don’t think it’s wild to think it could happen by the end of Season 6.

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Gregory first expressed interest in proposing to Janine at the end of Season 5, which was about two years after the two finally got together. Ava and O’Shon will be reaching that mark later in the sixth season and, while great TV couples have different timelines, I could see O’Shon popping the question soon. Plus, given how encouraging O’Shon has been amid Gregory’s attempts to propose, who’s to say the former doesn’t want that for himself sometime in the near future?

Of course, I’m not saying anyone needs to be jumping the broom by the end of this season. I just wouldn’t mind seeing one or two engagements by the time Abbott’s finale rolls around next spring. That may seem like a long shot for Ava and O’Shon right now, but I’m feeling very good about Janine and Gregory’s chances of hitting that milestone.

The Stage Is Set For Gregory To Finally Pop The Question

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Gregory has been trying to orchestrate the right moment to present Janine with a ring. During the show’s latest episode, “Competition,” he attempted to land a reservation at a popular Italian restaurant, where he could propose. Ironically, that plan became moot once Abbott’s Step Team punched their ticket to Disneyland, and Janine informed her man that they’d serve as chaperones on the trip. So it now seems like a given that Gregory will attempt to propose while he and his lady are in “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

What’s more is that the pressure is going to be on, as Janine is aware of her beau’s intention to pop the question (thanks to a major slip-up on Ava’s part). So the pressure is really on for Eddie to craft the perfect proposal. The Disneyland episode could indeed present him the right situation to do just that and, if Gregory does pull it off in great fashion, it might set a bit of a bar for O’Shon to clear if he eventually takes that step.

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We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out when Abbott Elementary airs its hundredth episode on Wednesday, December 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can also stream the show the next day with a Hulu subscription.