I’m Amused By How Much Hat Blocking Shade Got Thrown Around At King Charles’ Coronation

By Heidi Venable
published

This is the real royal drama.

Princess Anne and Katy Perry at King Charles III's coronation ceremony.
(Image credit: Princess Anne: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images / Katy Perry: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

With May 6 boasting both King Charles III’s coronation and the Kentucky Derby, it was a big day for hats! While much of the conversation surrounding the United Kingdom’s once-in-a-generation event centered around Prince Harry’s absence on the balcony and quick departure following the ceremony, there was apparently quite a stir caused by some of the headpieces worn by attendees of the coronation. Princess Anne slayed in full uniform for her brother’s big day, but the reactions to her feathered cap were pure comedy gold, and Katy Perry elicited hilarious reactions from underneath her giant disc of a hat when she couldn’t find her seat.

King Charles III’s sister Anne is often called the hardest-working member of the Royal Family, and it’s no surprise that she played an important role in her brother’s crowning. Princess Anne served as Gold Stick-In-Waiting, dressed in the Uniform of the Blues and Royals as she acted as Charles’ personal protection officer. However, many thought she served an additional role — one more comical and the result of allegations Prince Harry made about his family in his memoir Spare — as she was seated directly in front of her nephew: 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (left to right 3rd and 4th row) The Duke of York, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and the Duke of Sussex, (left to right 2nd row) the Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duchess of Gloucester, the Princess Royal Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Michael of Kent, (1st row) the Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In that side view, Prince Harry can be seen in the third row, as his brother Prince William participates in the ceremony on stage. However, from the front, the viewing audience at home got quite a different view of the Duke of Sussex, and several Twitter users, including this one, were highly amused at what seemed like an intentional slight against Charles’ younger son: 

See more

The British are known for their biting humor, so if that was the Royal Family’s retribution following months of “never complain, never explain,” I’ve got to say, well played. It’s kind of hard to believe so-called Feathergate was an accident, especially coming less than a year after Candlegate, in which Meghan Markle’s face was obscured by a giant candle at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral:

See more

But Princess Anne’s feather wasn’t the only headpiece making headlines at the coronation. Katy Perry arrived in London to perform at the Coronation Concert on May 7, and she attended the Saturday event wearing a lavender dress with matching short-sleeved jacket, opera gloves and a large round hat.

It certainly didn’t get by viewers when the American Idol judge was shown having trouble finding her seat, as she tried to peer underneath the brim of her large hat. One hilarious TikTok video went viral of Katy Perry’s struggle: 

@news.com.au (opens in new tab)

♬ pierceluv made this sound stop asking - pierce (opens in new tab)

Several viewers hit up Twitter, as well, with salty comments about her hat being too large for the event. The expressed rage for those seated behind the singer, saying: 

  • bro is it just me or does katy perry hat look like a speeding fan wtf – karlasmannerss
  • Maybe remove the hat – forgottenman222
  • So tacky to wear such a huge hat in a seated congregation – mammyauts
  • You'd not be happy if ya were behind her..bad hat choice 🙄 – FOG1O1
  • So tell us, exactly how many planets were in orbit around that hat? I'm fairly certain it eclipsed the sun, if not at least the coronation, for every unfortunate soul behind you! Fire your stylist! Full stop! – Bethevil13

Katy Perry assured fans via Twitter that she did find her seat, and now I’m curious to know if Prince Harry will have a public reaction to his aunt’s feather taking center stage at the coronation. While we wait to find out, you can check out his docuseries with wife Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.  

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.