Kourtney Kardashian Wore A Hat As A Dress, And I’m Not Sure How That Even Works

It’s a known fact celebrities can pull off a lot of outfits the average person would not be able to wear (and would honestly probably never attempt). That certainly held true this week when Kourtney Kardashian donned a hat as a dress, prompting me to ask the never tiring question: How does it stay on?

Seriously, if you pay attention, you should be able to see this isn’t a situation where Kourtney is holding a behemoth hat over a bikini or whatever, as you can see her hands hovering above the hat and not actually holding onto it. She’s wearing the hat and it’s folded over specifically to make it fashion. It’s quite a cute celebrity fashion look, but I still don’t really get how it even works.

Are there straps securing the hat dress in place we can’t see? Is her backside bare?Does she have a strapless swimsuit on? Is this look able to work thanks to a whole lot of tape? How is the hat even folded in that specific way? These are the sorts of fashion moments that keep me up at night, and that the Kardashian women seem to favor, such as when Kim Kardashian wore that gravity-defying dress back in 2022.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Photo Is A Throwback To A Very Memorable Era

Speaking of 2022, the photos of Kourtney is a throwback taking place in Portofino, Italy that same year. (I guess this must have been their gravity-defying era.) If you’ll recall, that’s the year Kourtney married Travis Barker in the famous European location and officially became Mrs. Kourtney Barker. After their third wedding ceremony -- yes, third -- in Portofino, they later honeymooned in Italy as well, being spotted on a yacht as well as in Milan. Their nuptials were in May of that year, so The Kardashian star's post is seemingly a nod at their anniversary. Cute.

Anyway, fans were living, or sliving, as Paris Hilton would say, for this look. There are a slew of comments on the post about how great Kourtney looks, which is true, and also wild given she’s essentially standing in a bed of Ivy with a hat dress on.

While I still have a lot of questions about how this picture works, I'm so happy that Kourtney Kardashian Barker and husband Travis are doing well three years after they got married. In 2023, the couple even welcomed their child, a son named Rocky, who is now 1 after a long journey involving multiple rounds of IVF. My hat's off to her marital accomplishments.