Reports About Meghan Markle’s Failed Vogue Cover Ran Around, But An Insider Says There’s Another Reason Anna Wintour Put The Kibosh On It

One of the things about celebrities that makes many of us regular folks wish for a hint of fame is the glamorous fashion magazine covers they frequently get to have. Meghan Markle has had a few of those, especially during her post-Suits life as the wife of Prince Harry, but now that reports have come out about her failed 2022 Vogue cover, an insider has given another reason for why Anna Wintour called an end to it.

What Happened With Meghan Markle’s Vogue Cover And What’s Being Said About It?

If you follow fashion at all, you know that the September issue of every fashion magazine is a big deal. They tend to be the largest issues of the year which have the potential to draw the most eyeballs and sell the best, so landing the cover of one could give that model/celebrity a huge publicity boost. A report from the Daily Mail (via Page Six ) notes that in 2022, as Meghan Markle was celebrating her keynote address at the One Young World Summit in Manchester and promoting her (eventually failed) Archetypes podcast , she was set on landing the cover of Vogue in September.

Markle and the editor of UK Vogue at the time, Edward Enninful, were friends, and supposedly were already working on an extensive feature for his September issue, but then had a falling out over the cover. The host of the highly criticized With Love, Meghan wanted the cover, but he’d already selected a cover star in supermodel Linda Evangelista. According to a source:

The duchess and her team had high expectations and were expecting she might get a print cover or at least a digital cover out of it, but Enninful was not able to meet those expectations. He already had a magazine cover in the bag for that month.

Apparently, the realization that she would not be granted the cover led Markle to go above Enninful’s head to Anna Wintour, who, along with being the long-time editor of US Vogue, is also chief content officer of the magazine’s publisher and global editorial director for all Vogue publications. Wintour met with the Goop brand competitor (though Gwyneth Paltrow is willing to appear on Markle’s lifestyle series ), but also put an end to her cover hopes for the popular issue.

However, a source who spoke with Page Six has said that the fact that a cover star had already been chosen was not the main problem that The Devil Wears Prada inspiration had. As they said:

Meghan asked for control over [the] photographer, writer, final edit, photos, cover lines, and wanted a global issue. Nobody gets that. Not even Beyoncé.

Well, this report, if true, does put a different light on things. If a ginormous star like Beyoncé can’t command what is basically total control over the conditions of their magazine cover, along with getting a global cover (meaning her image would have been on at least the US and UK Vogue September issues), then it makes sense that absolutely no one would.

While there are claims that the whole dust up led to the former working royal and Enninful no longer being friends, Page Six’s sources say the opposite. And, if nothing else, it does seem that Markle needs as many friends and “warm and respectful” acquaintances as she can get.