I Can't Stop Watching This Impressive Video Of Tom Brady Sprinting Side By Side At Age 22 And 46

I’m not sure anyone – regardless of whatever NFL team they support – would deny the notion that Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step onto a football field. The former New England Patriot has seven Super Bowl titles under his belt along with three MVP awards, 15 Pro Bowl appearances and various other accolades. While Brady is now retired, he still keeps in shape. That’s apparent based on a video, which I can’t stop watching, as it shows Brady’s 22 and 46-year-old selves sprinting.

The annual NFL Scouting Combine was held last week ahead of the upcoming 2025 Draft. During the event, which takes place over several days, team scouts, general managers and coaches watch, as college players show off their physical and mental prowesses. Way back when, Tom Brady participated in drills and tests as well when he sought to be drafted after his stint at the University of Michigan. Brady participated in sprints and, thanks to the video below, see how that compares to the way in which the decorated star can run today:

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) A photo posted by on

When it comes to the clip of the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer sprinting at 46, that occurred in February 2024, at which point the star ran the 40-yard dash. Amazingly, not only did he nail it in 5.18 seconds but, in doing so, he actually beat his time at the 2000 Combine. He originally completed the dash in 5.28 seconds, and I’m enamored by the fact that, over two decades later, he managed to shave off some time.

Honestly, I just can’t stop looking over this clip for multiple reasons. The obvious one is that it’s so surreal to see a side-by-side comparison between California native’s younger and older selves. What also gets me is the fact that the now-47-year-old future hall of famer’s form looks better now than it did years ago. As someone who ran track and participated in cross-country in high school, I understand the importance of form.

Anyone who’s watched Tom Brady over the years are probably aware of the fact that he had a solid run game. Sure, he could throw the ball down the field like no one’s business but, at times, he certainly didn’t mind doing a bit of running if an opportunity presented itself. A QB has to be smart about that, though, by deciding what’s worth going for and what’s not. But it goes without saying that Brady can take a hit (whether it be tackle on the field or a hard jab during a celebrity roast).

Of course, now the former Comeback Player of the Year is now operating on a different playing field. Since hanging up his helmet, he’s entered the world of broadcasting and is reportedly making an exorbitant amount of money by working for Fox. The job may not be as physically demanding as his former gig, but it does require that he follow unique rules as a broadcaster.

Tom Brady’s new 40-yard dash indicates to me, though, that he still finds the time to work out, because I can’t imagine someone still being able to achieve that feat without doing some kind of regular exercise. Whatever he’s doing, he should definitely keep it up and, all the while, I’m going to keep looking at that comparison video. Though if you’re ready to watch something else, grab a Hulu subscription and stream Brady’s docuseries, Man in the Arena.