Tom Brady Retires Just Hours After Going (Mostly) Solo On The 80 For Brady Red Carpet

Tom Brady has had a lot going on over the past year. In 2022, Brady announced his retirement from football exactly one year ago today but, just 40 days later, he unretired from the NFL – a move that garnered responses from pundits and players alike. Aside from just concluding his 23rd season in the league, he’s also been promoting his upcoming comedy film, 80 for Brady. The movie had its premiere last night, during which Brady (mostly) swung solo on the red carpet and, now, just hours later, the superstar has announced his plan to retire from football. (And he’s serious this time.)

Tom Brady made the announcement this morning via an emotional video posted to Instagram. The athlete didn’t mince words, jumping straight to the point and saying that he’s retiring “for good.” Noting that he already used up his opportunity to do a lengthy retirement essay last year, he simply thanked his family, coaches, colleagues and fans for their support before signing off by saying he loves them all. His post, which can be viewed down below, also includes some sweet photos. Check them out:

Well, this definitely sounds definitive. This may be bittersweet for some of his fans, but it sounds like the seven-time Super Bowl winner is at peace with the decision. Plus, it seems that he’s already starting off this new era in his career in style, based on the photos from the 80 for Brady premiere. During the event, he snapshotted a few times, with one of the sweet pics featuring his co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno:

The lovely ladies weren’t the only stars who he rubbed shoulders with last night either. The star also had a photo opp with fellow 80 for Brady star Billy Porter. Check out the photo below to see their meet-up and Porter’s striking ensemble:

80 for Brady opens in theaters on February 3.

