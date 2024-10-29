That Time One Fan Brutally Roasted Tom Brady When He Couldn't Find One Of His 5 Super Bowl MVP Trophies. (But Seriously, What A Flex)

Less than two years after Tom Brady retired from football, the dad of three is making moves, nabbing an ownership stake in the Raiders and shifting to analyst work with FOX Sports as an NFL analyst. He’s very much still connected to the league that made him a household name, but that doesn’t mean he’s as good about keeping tabs on the mementos from his career. In fact, he hilariously went viral recently after being unable to find one of his Super Bowl MVP trophies.

It’s been months since Brady set himself up to be roasted by other celebrities to A+ reactions, a move the former dynasty player for the New England Patriots and Buccaneers player said he regrets and won't do again, but that doesn’t mean the Internet is inclined to show mercy. In fact, after Brady was showing fans around his office, giving them a glimpse at his office, including sharing a notebook full of affirmations (like “no fear) and walking fans through his massive trophy collection.

The only funny thing? He couldn’t find one of his Super Bowl MVP trophies. Take a look.

Inside Tom Brady’s Private Football Collection (and how to win one) - YouTube Watch On

Brady has five Super Bowl MVP trophies under his belt, which is frankly a lot of trophies on its own. Plus, he also has seven Super Bowl rings, three NFL Most Valuable Player Awards, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year (plus some from AFC too), one NFL Comeback of the Year Award, 15 Pro Bowl Appearances (a record), and a slew of other trophies and accolades, including a 2007 Bert Bell Award. So, it’s easy to see why his trophy room is completely stacked with memorabilia from his career.

As he was walking fans around his office, he showed off the model of his early MVP trophies, before looking around for the other three, one of which he couldn't find. And while the team creating his video made a point to note, “Don’t worry, Tom found his other Super Bowl trophy,” that didn’t stop the fans from roasting him over the incident on Instagram, including one fan who got in a really sick burn that had over 4K likes at the time of this writing.

Giselle got that one in the settlement.

Somehow, I think this random commenter probably feels less bad about his roast than Nikki Glaser did.

Honestly the comments section in general about this is great. Bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman joked he’s done this before with his own trophies, writing, “I've lost a Sandow trophy once before too hahaha.” Other fans joked -- or were impressed -- about the move on a post from Bleacher about the video, writing,

Brady treats his Super Bowl MVP trophies the way I treat my keys. ‘Eh they’re around here somewhere.’

He knew where it was, just a little flex 💪🏻

Tom got some many trophies he can’t even keep track. That’s tough 😤🔥

Haha silly tom! oh where can that silly trophy be! 🥰😝

My reaction was honestly closest to the person who called Tom Brady out for the "little flex." But really, getting to the point where you could be so competent on an elite level where you have so many awards that you aren’t even able to keep tabs on all of them is pretty much the definition of the word. However, it's worth noting Jason Kelce once lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool "filled with chili" so this stuff does happen from time to time. As the video notes, at least Brady's Super Bowl MVP trophy story had a happier ending, as I don't Kelce ever found his ring.