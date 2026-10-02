I'm So Annoyed American Horror Story's Latest Witch Episode Fumbled A Great Coven Tie-In

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of American Horror Story 13, "The Return of Devil's Night".

The highly anticipated 13th season of American Horror Story is airing on FX (and streaming with a Hulu subscription), and it's been a doozy so far. The first six episodes have been jam-packed with returning characters from the show's long run on the air, although fans were most excited to see the witches from Coven return. They had some juicy material in the latest episode, although I'm annoyed about them fumbling a great tie-in to that beloved witchy season.

The trailer for American Horror Story 13 teased all the returning characters, Cordelia and her coven of witches continue to be fan favorites. I loved seeing all of them assembled and using the Seven Wonders to try and contact Jessica Lange's Fiona Goode, but I think that Ryan Murphy and company could have included a fun easter egg regarding Emma Roberts' Madison Montgomery.

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They Have Madison The Wrong Power During The Seven Wonders

Despite dying onscreen multiple times, most of the Coven cast returned for AHS 13. In addition to Sarah Paulson's Cordelia, that includes Gabourey Sidibe's Queenie and Emma Robert's Madison Montgomery. The latter has always been my favorite of the witches, thanks to her smart mouth and iconic lines. I mean, the memes of her saying "Surprise, bitch" are still being used online today.

When the coven started using the Seven Wonders to find Fiona's spirit, each of them took a different power. For some reason, Avantika's newcomer Ophelia was the one who used telekinesis, while Madison demonstrated pyrokinesis. But fans of Coven will remember that telekinesis was always Madison's signature ability, and the one she used most often throughout Season 3. So I was baffled that this scene instead gave her the fire powers that she developed later in that iconic season.

(Image credit: FX)

During Coven, the witches eventually learned all of the Seven Wonders, but for the first batch of episodes Madison was THE telekinetic girlie. That was the ability she showed the most control of, even flipping over a bus while she was intoxicated after being assaulted. So if anyone was going to make something float in AHS 13 to contact Fiona, it should have been her. It's a small detail, but I'm shocked that no one from the show's production side clocked this.

Hardcore Coven fans were also likely bummed by Episode 6's final moments, where Cordelia was seemingly killed by Evan Peters' James Patrick March. I didn't expect the Supreme go to out that way, and am hoping she'll be revived in a future episode. Only time will tell, but the stakes feel very high for the witches going into next week's episodes.

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American Horror Story 13 airs new episodes Thursdays on FX as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully Madison gets to use her telekinesis to kick some ass and get revenge on behalf of Cordelia.