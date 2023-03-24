Is Grey's Anatomy Losing Another Big Character After That Cliffhanger?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers for the March 23 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “Training Day.”

Grey’s Anatomy just threw another huge question at viewers in regards to its cast moving forward in Season 19. Fans have already endured the exit of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey , and news broke last week that the show is also losing Kelly McCreary in April, so no more Maggie Pierce. Now the fate of another longtime character hangs in the balance, as “Training Day” — the first episode in a two-part event — ended on a cliffhanger that could mean the death of a fan-favorite character.

Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) was run down by an anti-abortion protester in the final seconds of the March 23 episode, and as Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) ran to her aid, there was no indication of how badly she was injured. Addison returned to Grey’s Anatomy this season as a recurring character , after making guest appearances last season. Derek Shepherd’s estranged wife was introduced way back in Season 1, and she’s been a fan favorite, despite a decade-long hiatus (during which Walsh starred in the spinoff Private Practice ). Will Addison be the third main character to exit Grey’s this season?

“Training Day” did not sugarcoat the amount of danger Addison had been in, as she traveled the country in Station 19’s mobile clinic, the PRT, to provide abortion care for those who lived in states where it wasn’t available. In one particularly rough scene, Bailey found Addison crying in a closet, and the OB/GYN explained how dire the situation had become. Clinics were being set on fire; acid was being thrown in doctors’ faces, she said.

She’d gotten a bulletproof vest, and her husband and son had gone to stay with family, after all of Addison’s personal information was posted publicly so that people could track her down and terrorize her. Despite her efforts to hide the fact that she was in Seattle, her location was tracked to Grey Sloan, and the loud protests grew violent when someone threw a brick through the window, hitting Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) in the head.

At the end of the episode, security escorted the doctors from the clinic, and it appeared all of the protesters were gone. But when Addison stopped in the road to help an out-of-state fellow pick up the belongings she’d dropped, a vehicle came from out of nowhere, targeting Addison. The fellow, who was pregnant, unfortunately seemed to take the brunt of the hit, flying onto the hood of the car, but Addison was hit as well, and Bailey rushed to her as she lay unconscious in the road.

We’ll have to tune into Part 2 of the Grey’s Anatomy event, “Pick Yourself Up,” next Thursday to learn Addison's fate, as well as that of the fellow and her baby. Here’s a peek at what’s in store: