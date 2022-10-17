I Have A Good Guess Why Kate Walsh May Be Coming Back To Grey’s Anatomy Now
Addison Montgomery is set to make her Season 19 debut.
Grey’s Anatomy fans were excited when Kate Walsh reprised her role as Addison Montgomery on the medical drama in Season 18 after more than a decade. McDreamy’s ex-wife made a few appearances — including an all-time great elevator scene — as the renowned OB/GYN who was attempting a groundbreaking uterine transplant. Ahead of the current season, it was announced Addison would be back in Seattle again, as Walsh signed on for a recurring role, and after showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed an upcoming storyline for Season 19, I think I might know what Addison is about to face.
In speaking with Deadline about what’s ahead for Grey’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff revealed that they are going to tackle another big issue this season, similar to their COVID arc in Season 17 that saw another Meredith near-death experience when she caught the virus. When asked if the medical drama was going to address the controversial Roe v. Wade reversal, Vernoff responded:
With the showrunner confirming that Roe v. Wade and its “massive” impact on our country will play a part in Season 19, I think it’s a good bet that fetal surgeon and neonatal goddess Addison Montgomery would play a big part in the story. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see fellow OB/GYN Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) cross over from Station 19, where she and her wife Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) have been struggling to conceive a baby.
Krista Vernoff also implied that the Roe v. Wade plotline would be overarching, rather than a one-off episode, which might speak to star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo’s hopes that Grey’s Anatomy would become “less preachy” with its social issues. On her podcast Tell Me this summer, Pompeo said:
Kate Walsh returning in a recurring role seems like the perfect opportunity to give this important issue some room to breathe over multiple episodes, especially after Addison’s uterine transplant didn’t achieve the desired results last season.
With the character returning in the October 20 episode, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” I’m also excited to see the dynamic between her and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), who was revealed to be McDreamy’s nephew in the season premiere. Will Addison be involved in the awkward confrontation that awaits Lucas, after he chose to let his fellow interns believe he was sleeping with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), rather than reveal their family ties? I NEED Addison's take on that bonehead decision.
Whatever is in store for Addison Montgomery, I will be here for it, so join me in tuning into Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, October 20, on ABC. Also be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what new and returning shows are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.