I Have A Good Guess Why Kate Walsh May Be Coming Back To Grey’s Anatomy Now

Grey’s Anatomy fans were excited when Kate Walsh reprised her role as Addison Montgomery on the medical drama in Season 18 after more than a decade. McDreamy’s ex-wife made a few appearances — including an all-time great elevator scene — as the renowned OB/GYN who was attempting a groundbreaking uterine transplant. Ahead of the current season, it was announced Addison would be back in Seattle again, as Walsh signed on for a recurring role , and after showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed an upcoming storyline for Season 19, I think I might know what Addison is about to face.

In speaking with Deadline about what’s ahead for Grey’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff revealed that they are going to tackle another big issue this season, similar to their COVID arc in Season 17 that saw another Meredith near-death experience when she caught the virus. When asked if the medical drama was going to address the controversial Roe v. Wade reversal, Vernoff responded:

Absolutely. The impact of that Supreme Court decision has been massive. And, just like there was no way to do a medical show without looking at the impact of Covid, there’s no way to do a medical show without looking at the impact of that decision.

With the showrunner confirming that Roe v. Wade and its “massive” impact on our country will play a part in Season 19, I think it’s a good bet that fetal surgeon and neonatal goddess Addison Montgomery would play a big part in the story. I also wouldn’t be surprised to see fellow OB/GYN Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) cross over from Station 19, where she and her wife Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) have been struggling to conceive a baby.

Krista Vernoff also implied that the Roe v. Wade plotline would be overarching, rather than a one-off episode, which might speak to star and executive producer Ellen Pompeo’s hopes that Grey’s Anatomy would become “less preachy” with its social issues . On her podcast Tell Me this summer, Pompeo said:

I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time. You know, consistently and less ‘hit you over the head with it for just one hour and then we never talk about it again.’ I wish we could sort of touch on these social issues that are important and relevant and sort of have them be threads throughout.

Kate Walsh returning in a recurring role seems like the perfect opportunity to give this important issue some room to breathe over multiple episodes, especially after Addison’s uterine transplant didn’t achieve the desired results last season.

With the character returning in the October 20 episode, “Let’s Talk About Sex,” I’m also excited to see the dynamic between her and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), who was revealed to be McDreamy’s nephew in the season premiere. Will Addison be involved in the awkward confrontation that awaits Lucas , after he chose to let his fellow interns believe he was sleeping with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), rather than reveal their family ties? I NEED Addison's take on that bonehead decision.