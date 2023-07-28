Is Pat Sajak Retiring? Could He Already Have A Gig Lined Up After Wheel Of Fortune?

Wheel of Fortune will soon enter a new era as Pat Sajak prepares to retire from the long-running game show next year. With Ryan Seacrest taking up the hosting duties, many have wondered what the long-time host will be up to following the series. While it was previously reported that Sajak has a gig lined up post-Wheel of Fortune where he will continue to serve as chairman of the Board of Trustees at Hillsdale College in Michigan, he reportedly may have a new show in the works too.

RadarOnline reported that Pat Sajak could be eyeing a return to TV, but not to host a game show. Instead, it would be to share his political views. Nothing is confirmed, but an insider told the National Enquirer (via RadarOnline) that he is allegedly interested in a political talk show, saying:

Pat doesn't want to run for office, but he has a lot to say about what's going on in the world and for decades he has mostly kept his conservative views to himself. And yes, if Vanna (White) wants to join him, Pat will make sure there's a seat at his table for her!

It's hard to tell whether or not this is true, so fans should take this with a grain of salt until it is either confirmed or denied by Pat Sajak himself. However, considering he is on the board of trustees at a conservative college, him allegedly working on a possibly conservative show doesn't seem like a long shot. I'd imagine if he does return to TV, he'll take a break first. Four decades on the same show is a lot of work, and he deserves a break after he officially retires from Wheel. I assume that once he's finished his hosting duties on the game show, we'll learn about his plans for the future.

Meanwhile, as Pat Sajak eyes a possible return to TV after Wheel of Fortune, the game show has been staying in the headlines since his retirement announcement. Vanna White is in talks to stay on Wheel after he leaves, at least for now. However, she has been negotiating with producers about a new contract, and she and Sony are allegedly not on the same page about it, especially when it comes to her salary. It sounds like if Sajak goes through with this possible new conservative show, White could have a future on it too, which could mean another shake-up on Wheel of Fortune.

Some fans already have an idea of who they want to replace Vanna White if she ends up leaving the show. They have been voicing their thoughts on who could be the next person to take over the job as letter-turner, and a few think Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, would make a good replacement. She already appears on the show from time to time, and a recent Instagram post had her moving and looking like White, which led to viewers pointing out that she could replace the long-time co-host if she decides to leave.

While it’s unconfirmed what exactly Pat Sajak has planned after Wheel of Fortune TV-wise, it seems like there could be projects in the works. However, that is still a year away, so there will be plenty of time to ponder what his next move could be. As they wait, Season 41 of the legendary game show premieres on Friday, September 1 on NBC as part of the 2023 TV schedule.