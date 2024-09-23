Is Weeds Still Coming Back To TV? Mary-Louise Parker Offers Update

There have been plenty of reboots, revivals, and spinoffs in the 2024 TV schedule, and it seems like every week there’s talk of another show planning a potential comeback. Back in 2019, it was reported that Showtime’s Weeds could be coming back after being off the air since 2012, but unfortunately, the revival has not yet come to fruition. Star Mary-Louise Parker is finally offering an update.

Centering on a widowed mother of two boys who sells marijuana to support her family, Weeds ran for eight seasons from 2005 to 2012. It was considered to be a prestige TV show that never ran on HBO and received two Emmys and a Golden Globe throughout its run, among other accolades. Weeds 4.20 was first reported in 2019 and was to feature Parker and Elizabeth Perkins’ characters ten years after the events of the original series. Now, five years later, Parker shared with Mike DeAngelo on The Discourse podcast what’s up with the revival, and it’s not good news:

They don’t want to anymore. So they dragged it out for a really long time. And then I guess they decided, ‘no.’ But everybody in that cast, it was really kind of amazing that everybody at the end of eight years loved each other. And that’s kind of amazing. And I would have loved to have had that again. But oh, well.

Any further details about why the show isn't moving forward are unknown. Weeds was an exceptional show on Showtime, and even though the Weeds cast was doing other projects, Parker and Perkins, who played Nancy Botwin and Celia Hodes respectively, were down to do it, and possibly other actors as well. It’s a disappointment, especially for those who were really looking forward to more.

It's also unknown if a Weeds revival could happen later down the line, but it just seems now isn't the time. Despite the original series airing on Showtime, the revival was supposed to be on Starz. Not having the revival might be the better decision, as Weeds did lose its way towards the end. Revivals and reboots can be either a hit or miss, and not every show needs to come back, as much as fans may want it. It just wasn’t Weeds’ time, but that doesn’t mean it won’t never happen.

At the very least, Mary-Louise Parker is still keeping plenty busy. She’s starring in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Institute and in the sci-fi indie Omni Loop with Ayo Edebiri, Hannah Pearl Utt, and Chris Witaske. Parker seems to be holding her own when it comes to roles, but the fact she still wanted to do another Weeds series says a lot. There’s still much to look forward to from the actress, even if it isn’t Weeds 4.20.