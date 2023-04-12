Jake Paul's Next Boxing Match Has Been Set, And He's Taking On A UFC Legend

Jake Paul lost his most recent fight, which was against Tommy Fury, but he hasn't let that setback stop him from stepping right back into the ring to take on another well-known fighter. In fact, Paul's next opponent is one of the bigger names in the UFC and a legend in his own right, based on the various accolades he's picked up in the fighting organization. Mark your calendars, folks, because Paul's next boxing match will see him go up against Nate Diaz!

The two men will square off on Saturday, August 5th, in Dallas, Texas, in a fight that will be distributed by DAZN boxing on pay-per-view. ESPN (opens in new tab) reported that this bout is will take place over eight rounds with ten-ounce gloves at 185 lbs. The event is a co-collaboration between the YouTuber's Most Valuable Promotions banner and the veteran fighters Real Fight Inc.

To say that Nate Diaz is a formidable opponent for Jake Paul would be an understatement. While Diaz has never held a championship title in the UFC, he amassed some pretty impressive wins throughout his career and an overall record of twenty-one wins and thirteen losses. One of those wins is a victory over former organization champion and superstar Conor McGregor, who has been taunted by Paul in the past.

Nate Diaz is feared and respected by his opponents in the octagon, but it remains to be seen how he'll do in a boxing match. While his striking abilities are a key part of his skillset, he's more known for his submission techniques and his ground abilities. Diaz has also only won five matches by knockout and has far more wins by submission. The 37-year-old obviously can't use that method in a boxing match, so he may be at a disadvantage due to having to rely solely on his striking abilities.

The UFC vet his historically been known for his willingness to take any fight, as evidenced by his decision to take on Conor McGregor on eleven days' notice. Plus, the jiu-jitsu pro has had an axe to grind against the Paul brothers for some time now. He didn't necessarily appreciate the cockiness of the young fighters, with Jake even comparing himself to boxing icons. The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner publicly called out Logan back in February when he saw a clip circulating online of Logan taunting Tommy Fury during his brother's fight:

It's also worth noting that Nate Diaz was present during Jake Paul's bout with Anderson Silva back in November but was thrown out after participating in a backstage brawl. The news wasn't entirely surprising, given Diaz's popularity in the UFC is partially accredited to his fiery personality. Even if the fight isn't entertaining, all of the smack talk and press conferences leading up to it should be great.

The Internet personality is still relatively fresh when it comes to the boxing world, but he already has a reputation for handling UFC fighters rather easily. He has wins over former UFC fighter Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and the aforementioned Anderson Silva. While none of those fighters were active in the UFC during those bouts, they were all notable names of the sport, with Silva being one of the most celebrated fighters of his era. It's been suggested that the younger Paul sibling prefers to fight UFC fighters because their striking style isn't generally considered as polished as that of a boxer with professional training.

Still, Nate Diaz is a fighter who can surprise anyone. So it's possible that Jake Paul might be walking into what could be his second professional loss, which may further solidify the gripes critics have over his boxing career right now. We'll find out who comes out on top before the end of this summer!

Be sure to mark your calendar to see Jake Paul and Nate Diaz fight this coming August. This should be one of Paul's biggest fights yet, so anyone who's interested may want to make an effort to check it out.