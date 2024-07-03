That Time Jason Mraz Actually Tried To Get Himself Eliminated From Dancing With The Stars: 'Stop Voting For Me!'
He did not want to win.
One of the many shows to look forward to on the 2024 TV schedule this fall will be Dancing with the Stars for Season 33, which will see more contestants competing for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The previous season brought out a wide variety of stars, including Grammy-winning artist Jason Mraz, who placed second with tough partner Daniella Karagach. Despite making it all the way to the end, it turns out there was a time when Mraz actually tried to get himself eliminated.
The singer recently spoke with Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson on his Dinner’s on Me podcast. It was during that conversation that Jason Mraz talked about the origin of his single, “I Feel Like Dancing,” revealing how he wanted to explore dancing more and find a new version of himself. He explained how he’s always having fans get up and dance at his concert, but he’s never seriously done that himself. Yet that tune led to him getting a call from DWTS:
The "I'm Yours" performer definitely did more than OK, as he quickly became a fan-favorite. While the judges (who even got booed) were pretty harsh at times, that didn't stop Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach from going all the way and almost to the top. They ultimately lost to lost Mirrorball Trophy winners Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy but, for Mraz, it was a shock just being in the game for so long. He initially had low expectations yet, once he realized he actually had a shot at making it to the finale, reality started to set in. So much so that he didn’t even want to be in the competition anymore:
Even though it is pretty ridiculous that Jason Mraz tried so hard to get out of DWTS, I can’t say I blame him. The series is probably really draining. On top of the constant rehearsals, there’s also the fact that it quite possibly could be something you’re doing for four or five months, basically to the end of the year. That means missing friends, missing family, canceling plans and maybe even passing up other professional opportunities.
However, having made it to the end and becoming a runner-up, his perspective has changed on the whole ordeal. Considering he tried his hardest to get eliminated and still made it to second place shows that he definitely had it in him. It’s possible that if he really did try a little bit harder with the dances, he could have taken home the trophy. And, later in his conversation with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the musician revealed whether he'd compete on the show again:
Hopefully, there’s some All-Star season of DWTS in the future, because it would be fun to see Jason Mraz redeem himself. Of course, I'd hope that he wouldn't try to get himself eliminated again. At the very least, one would think that he learned a lot from his time on the series that he can continue to use for concerts and music videos.
While you wait for new episodes of Dancing with the Stars to premiere, grab a Disney+ subscription and stream Season 33 in its entirety now!
