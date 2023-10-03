Dancing With The Stars' Jason Mraz Explains His 'Reptilian' Extra Vertebrae Reveal And Daniella Karagach Getting Tougher For Latin Night
Jason Mraz told the whole story ahead of Latin Night with Daniella Karagach!
Dancing with the Stars got Season 32 off to an exciting start in the 2023 TV schedule with its return to ABC after spending a season just streaming on Disney+. The lineup of celebrity dancers took the stage in the premiere to tango, cha cha, salsa, and jive their way into the hearts of viewers... and ideally, voters! Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz teamed up with returning pro dancer Daniella Karagach to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and he spoke with CinemaBlend about his surprising vertebra reveal as well as how Karagach is getting tougher on him.
Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach earned the highest score of the night so far when the took the floor in the Season 32 premiere, and ultimately were tied for second at the end of the night. They danced a cha cha to his hit song, "I Feel Like Dancing," and the singer dropped a reveal when speaking to host Julianne Hough while catching his breath. According to Mraz in the episode, he has an "extra vertebra," which makes him "more reptilian." When we spoke ahead of Week 2's Latin Night, he explained what wasn't quite clear from his reveal in the episode that aired on ABC and streamed for Disney+ subscribers:
Jason Mraz spoke in the premiere about being nervous that he'd look ridiculous after avoiding dance for so much of his life, but I think it's safe to say that just about everybody was impressed by his cha cha to "I Feel Like Dancing." All the same, Daniella Karagach's instructions do sound pretty difficult for somebody who's not a pro! The singer continued about the reveal of his extra vertebra:
Mraz may have had an edge in the premiere for getting to dance to his own song, but having the extra vertebra did not actually contribute to his score of 21 with Daniella Karagach. They tied with memorable Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix and partner Pasha Pashkov (who is actually married to Karagach). Both pairs were in second behind former Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who scored 22 with Artem Chigvintsev. Comedian and actor Matt Walsh was the first celebrity eliminated after Week 1.
Week 2 will change up the competition for the thirteen remaining couples, as they dance to songs by Latin artists. For Jason Mraz, that means a rumba to "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" by Andrea Bocelli featuring Jennifer Lopez. When I asked the Grammy winner about working with Karagach in Week 2 after their great score in Week 1, he shared that it's "great," but not easy. He explained:
Jason Mraz apparently set the bar too high for himself for Daniella Karagach to let him coast for the rest of Season 32! She certainly knows what it takes to win, as she helped Iman Shumpert win the mirrorball trophy in Season 30. Whether or not the same will happen for Mraz remains to be seen, but he only had good things to say about how hard she works. He also only had good things to say about dancing to "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" for Latin Night, sharing:
Anybody who has heard Mraz's "I'm Yours" – which is a whole lot of people – knows that he knows his way around a love song, so it should be fun to see his take on "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás" after Daniella Karagach put him to work even harder. Check out the performance that he'll have to try to top in Week 2:
If you missed the Season 32 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, you can rewatch it now streaming via Disney+ or with a Hulu subscription. Be sure to tune in to ABC (or stream on Disney+) on Tuesday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET for the Latin Night episode of Dancing with the Stars, to see which celebrities will make it to Week 3!
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. Resident of One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and Northeast Ohio. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
