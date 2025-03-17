Jason Sudeikis Shares The Story Behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Silliest’ Cut SNL Sketch (And How Pal Blake Lively Later Made It Happen When She Hosted)

This could've been a fun sketch for Taylor Swift.

Jason Sudeikis did quite a lot during his 10-year run on Saturday Night Live. A member of some of the best single-season SNL casts, he contributed to some of the long-running sketch comedy series’ best bits. Ideas can go through various stages of change, and Sudeikis knows that better than most. On that note, years ago, he attempted to craft a sketch involving host Taylor Swift and, unfortunately, the silly sketch didn’t make it to air. However, the bit did see the light of day, with some help from Blake Lively.

The Ted Lasso star discussed his stint on SNL during his appearance on the New Heights podcast, which is shared to YouTube. Co-hosts Jason and Travis Kelce enthusiastically asked the actor about his favorite sketches. He kicked it off by naming the “Two A-Holes” segments that he’d perform with Kristen Wiig (and those are indeed classic). After that, the Kansas native recalled a notable segment he crafted with fellow series alum Will Forte:

Forte and I had a lot of fun things. We did a sketch called ‘Potato Chip’ — that the very first time we did it was with Taylor [Swift] when she hosted… A young Taylor, but it didn’t make it to air. We ended up doing it with Blake Lively. She ended up getting it over the hump for us, and they played it so differently, which is one of those neat things. It’s the silliest sketch in the world, it’s worth looking up.

I’d agree with Jason Sudeikis that the sketch is silly and over the top, which is appropriate due to the fact that this is Sudeikis and Will Forte we’re talking about. The bit centers around a conflict between two southern gentlemen – one an astronaut hopeful and the other a NASA employee – who get into a dispute over a missing potato chip. Blake Lively also portrays the secretary of the latter, who emphatically weighs in on the argument. Some might call the sketch both amazing and terrible, but it’s definitely worth checking out:

Potato Chip - Saturday Night Live - YouTube Potato Chip - Saturday Night Live - YouTube
Watch On

The Another Simple Favor actress hosted the show in December 2009 amid Season 35, after her good friend, Taylor Swift, held down that gig in November of the same year. It’s hard to say exactly why the sketch didn’t make it when it was first devised, as various factors could’ve come into play. Still, I’m just glad it came together at all, considering how many ideas can fall through the cracks on SNL.

When it comes to Taylor Swift, she’s performed on the NBC series (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription) multiple times over the years. However, she really needs to host Saturday Night Live again, as she’s only done it once. T-Swizzle has the comedic chops to perform sketches, and I’m sure she could’ve pulled off Blake Lively’s role in the “Potato Chip” sketch. Swift has a lot of upcoming projects on her plate, but one would hope that she’ll eventually return to Studio 8H to host.

At this point, Jason Sudeikis is far removed from his days of writing and acting in sketches as well as participating in awesome SNL parties. Nevertheless, he and Will Forte did reunite for a sketch during the show’s 50th anniversary event (which resulted in actress Jenna Ortega’s face being squished). I enjoy hearing Sudeikis share behind-the-scenes details about his time on the beloved show, and I hope he continues to share such anecdotes

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air on the eponymous night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Be sure to read up on Season 50’s upcoming hosts and musical guests while you’re at it.

