Jeff Probst Promised Survivor Will Not Bring Back Its Worst Ever Twist During Open Era

Later today, Survivor will officially launch the so-called Open Era, a new generation of the game that pushes away from the structural repetition and consistent themes we saw during the New Era. In theory, every challenge, twist and theme we’ve seen in the past will technically be in play, along with new surprises the show will incorporate. As a fan, it’s pretty exciting to think about the limitless possibilities, but let the record show, not every single twist is actually under consideration.

Longtime host and showrunner Jeff Probst recently sat for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to hype the Open Era, and during the chat, he was asked if there were any twists the show would be reluctant to bring back. To what has to be the delight of every fan, he said the show will not be bringing back Change History, which is widely considered the worst twist in the show’s fifty season run.

I think Change History is an obvious one that I don’t think we’d bring back. That’s all on me. It was an idea I knew didn’t work and I just shoved it into the game because I loved the name and the thought of it.

Nicknamed The Hourglass by fans, Change History was a very prominent, game-altering twist that took place in 41 and 42. Castaways were split into two groups with one player put to the side. The two groups ran a challenge with the winning side getting immunity for the upcoming vote. Afterwards, the castaway who was left out (Erika in 41 and Rocksroy in 42) was given the option to either keep the result of the immunity challenge the same and be in danger of elimination with the losers or reverse the results of the immunity challenge and be given immunity themselves. Obviously both players chose to give themselves immunity and alter the results of the challenge, and in each season, one player who won immunity and should have been safe ended up getting voted out at tribal council.

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Both fans and players were absolutely livid about how unfair and nonsensical the twist felt, and while Probst and the other producers defended it for a time, they eventually admitted it was not their finest hour (glass). As such, I’m not surprised to see Change History won’t be returning during the Open Era, but I am pleased to see how direct and transparent the host is being about it.

As for what changes or twists we will see, we’re mostly in the dark as fans. We know for the first time in ten seasons, the players will be starting on two tribes rather than three (which fans have been begging for). We also do know Rick Devens’ much-discussed coin flip to double the prize money will return, but beyond that, we’re just going to have to take the ride and see.

Survivor officially hits the TV schedule tonight. You can watch it on CBS or stream on Paramount+.