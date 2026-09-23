I Didn't See Florence Pugh Going Full Victorian For East Of Eden Coming, But It's So Romantic

When Florence Pugh dropped that confectionary “pretty princess” purple Emmys look a few days ago, it was very clear she was going to be one of the best-dressed actors of the night. What I didn’t realize at the time was this was just the start of her East of Eden press tour, her splashy new TV release that’s heading to the upcoming Netflix schedule , but only after she delights us with a slew of outfits that are giving us a hint of method dressing, but have also just been so glamorous and romantic.

That held true for her on the celebrity fashion front this week several times. There was the yellow capelet she wore in LA that was also pastel in color and unusual in silhouette. Pugh was seen in Rodarte on Monday in a pair of flowy pants that mimicked a skirt silhouette and a top that can only be described as straight Victoria era, with ruffles and a high collar few could pull off. She did it for this photocall though.

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She’s still in London for the press tour, and her makeup team dropped a duo of charming looks with the sweetest black hair bow I’m also still thinking about. One looks like a vintage smoking jacket, which is giving a bit more Edwardian era, and one has the same soft pastel feel her other looks have gone for. You can see the post from makeup artist Alex Babsky, below.

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This is hardly the first time Pugh has made a good fashion show. Her partnership with Valentino a few years back made headlines but can also be credited with bringing the sheer dress to the forefront in Hollywood. And her also stunning Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere dress also recently turned heads for its intriguing silhouette.

East of Eden is a period drama, so all the vintage vibes here really make sense to me. It's also set over a long period of time spanning from part of the Victorian era to the Edwardian era, or you can look at it as spanning from the Civil War to the events of World War I. In that time skirts got shorter, fashion got a bit more daring, more skin started being shown, and the fabrics and colors certainly changed. It gives Pugh and her team a lot to work with in the coming weeks, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for her.

With stops in Paris and at Yale reportedly still on the way, I don’t think we’ll have any shortage of awesome outfits to mull over.

But if you are hoping for a story as confectionary as some of these looks have been, I have to tell you, John Steinbeck’s East of Eden is not for the faint of heart. The new miniseries officially drops on October 1st, and also stars Mike Faist, Christopher Abbott, Joseph Zada, Hoon Lee and Joe Anders.