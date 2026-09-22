Big Brother 28 Spoilers: One Houseguest Gone And A New HOH Set Up The Biggest Eviction Episode Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, September 22nd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It's been a whirlwind week in the Big Brother house, as the Pharaoh's Curse resulted in a shortened eviction cycle to speed the game along. With the finale rapidly approaching on the 2026 TV schedule, we needed to reach the Final Four, and Rick Devens HOH saw to that.

Those not watching Big Brother online have missed out, as they already missed Drew Campbell's latest veto win, an eviction, and the winner of the most important HOH competition of the season. There's a lot to talk about, so let's stop wasting time and jump in!

(Image credit: CBS)

Melody Was Evicted After The Pharaoh's Curse

While I'm still confused about how this "curse" was anything other than a shortened eviction, someone was sent home anyway. Melody Morris was voted out, and it appears as though Devens had to break the tie when Dee voted to evict Melody and Drew voted against Taylor Brown. Devens, of course, voted to evict Melody. It wasn't unexpected, but Drew seemed happy he didn't have to vote against her.

(Image credit: CBS)

Taylor Won Final Four HOH, Which Sets The Stage For A Huge Eviction

With her first win since the veto all the way back in Week 4, Taylor has strengthened the narrative that she's a jury threat to the remaining Houseguests. Winning the Final 4 HOH is Big Brother's biggest move, because it assures a chance to compete in the finale. She's safe this Thursday, and it will only take one vote to evict one of Devens, Drew, or Dee Valladares.

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It's all going to come down to who wins the veto, and who they want to go to the end of the game with. While it's hard to get a read on everyone, it seems as though Drew and Devens are locked in on wanting to stick together, and Dee seems more set on taking Devens than Drew.

As for Taylor, she can only offer advice, provided other Houseguests will take it. I think she could maybe influence Dee to lean one way or another, but I don't see that working on Drew or Devens. The only one who seems to be waffling about what she wants to do is the Survivor winner, so her winning veto would be the most interesting outcome.

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All this to say, the odds seem high right now that we will finally see either Devens or Dee go home this week. If not, they're both going to compete against each other in Big Brother's Season 28 finale. We're in for an exciting endgame, and it's looking like it's anyone's game!

Big Brother continues with a new episode on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the eviction on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see who goes and how the Final Three shapes up!