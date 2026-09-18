Big Brother 28 Spoilers: A Pharaoh's Curse And Some Unexpected News

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 18th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

The double-eviction was a wild time in the Big Brother house, but it seems as though the chaos won't end there. As Yash Patel and Barrett Pfeiffer made their way out the door, it appears another Houseguest isn't far behind as the CBS series is trying to make sure it stays on track for the end of its run on the 2026 TV schedule.

Apparently, the only way for that to happen was to tempt the Houseguests with a mysterious button. Those watching Big Brother online learned that once the button was pressed, a pharaoh's curse fell upon the house. It activated what sounded like an abbreviated HOH week, and we even got to see some of the HOH competition!

(Image credit: CBS)

What The Pharaoh's Curse Entails

Based on what we know so far, the Pharaoh's Curse was only activated once a Houseguest pressed the button, which was in the bathroom area. We've since confirmed that Rick Devens pushed the button, which activated a competition hosted by none other than Big Brother 27 runner-up Vince Panaro. Devens ended up pocketing $10,000 in the competition and seemed to have no regrets about what he did even if it could impact him winning BB.

Another side effect of this curse is that one Houseguest will be eliminated before the next eviction. That said, it appears this is playing out similarly to an abbreviated HOH week. Someone will be sent to jury before next Thursday's episode, but who?

(Image credit: CBS)

The Feeds Cut In The Middle Of An HOH Comp, But Devens Appeared To Be Winning

It doesn't seem like anyone in the Big Brother house slept last night, as the feeds returned to show the Houseguests in the midst of an HOH competition in the early hours of the morning. It was the "tiny" competition in which Houseguests had to construct a puzzle in a diorama using a big set of tweezers.

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The feeds cut before we could see who won, but Devens was in the lead. Assuming his puzzle didn't collapse, he would be the HOH. For the record, we don't know with 100% certainty that this was an HOH competition, but the fact that Melody Morris wasn't competing hinted that it was.

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There's just so much that we don't know that it's hard to speculate on what's coming next. Assuming this was a traditional HOH, I would think that Devens would nominate Melody and Taylor Brown and hope that one of them leaves. Presumably, he'd want Melody gone to further weaken Drew Campbell. Is this how this week will go?

Another possibility is that this will be an elimination-style situation, similar to when Haley Thogmartin was eliminated. If so, this could be a situation where we see someone sent out controversially, and if it's one of the Icons, I'm sure some fans will raise hell. I know some are skeptical that Big Brother would do something like that so close to the finale, but I say, always "expect the unexpected."

Big Brother continues with new episodes on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Meanwhile, the finale is just around the corner, and we're that much closer to learning who wins that grand prize money.