What The Survivor 50 Cast Had To Say To Jeff Probst After Emmy Nominations: ‘I Called It’

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and is still going strong despite its decades on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). Its most recent installment, Survivor 50, was one for the record books, and clearly the Television Academy agrees because it got a whopping five Emmy Nominations this year. And the cast of Survivor 50 had a lot to say when their season was honored in this way.

The 50th Season featured returning Survivor players for the first time in years, which really helped to raise the stakes. And while Jeff Probst accidentally spoiled a segment during the live reunion, he was still nominated for Outstanding Host, alongside the show's four other noms, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program. The show's official Instagram posted about the noms, which you can see below:

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The cast of the season sounded off in the comments section, and they seem thrilled that Survivor 50 was recognized. Because while the contestants are in it for the Survivor prize money, there's also a sense of pride about being in such a successful chapter of the show. Some choice comments read:

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Rizgod : we bringing it home Jeffrey! THIS IS OUR YEAR

: we bringing it home Jeffrey! THIS IS OUR YEAR Ozzy : Had a dream about IT!! and WE WIN!!

: Had a dream about IT!! and WE WIN!! Kamilla : EMMY VOTERS PLEASE VOTE CORRECTLY THIS YEAR AND MAKE SURVIVOR WIN EVERY CATEGORY THANK YOU 🙏🏾

: EMMY VOTERS PLEASE VOTE CORRECTLY THIS YEAR AND MAKE SURVIVOR WIN EVERY CATEGORY THANK YOU 🙏🏾 Q : Would be a big mistake if Survivor didn’t win!!

: Would be a big mistake if Survivor didn’t win!! Cirie : 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Welll deserved ‼️

: 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Welll deserved ‼️ Stephenie : I called it and told you at the wrap party!! It’s your and our time 👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

: I called it and told you at the wrap party!! It’s your and our time 👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Tiff: 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Clearly, the castaways of Survivor 50 are proud that their season is getting so much love from the Television Academy. And I understand why; they endured countless insane twists, and a number of beloved players ended up being eliminated early. But if their season got Emmy nominations, it has the potential to make some of their frustrations worth it.

Of course, some fans might be worried that Survivor 50's Emmy noms might result in future seasons during the Open Era being inspired by what happened during this last season. Because while 50 was fun, there were also some moments that went viral for the wrong reasons. Namely Zac Brown's extended cameo, which resulted in the lowest-rated Survivor episode ever. Twists like the Blood Moon didn't go over well either, while fans enjoyed others like the pair elimination and MrBeast's coin toss that doubled the prize pot.

The tease of the Open Era's start had some fans scratching their heads, but it's clear that Survivor isn't going anywhere anytime soon... especially if it keeps racking up Emmy nominations.

Survivor's catalogue is streaming over on Paramount+, and a new season is set to premiere sometime in the fall as part of the 2026 TV schedule.