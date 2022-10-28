Jeopardy Contestant Made Ken Jennings Break With All-Time Great Wrong Answer

Game shows are the gifts that keep on giving, when it comes to contestants giving boneheaded answers. And while Jeopardy! gaffes may be rarer than excruciating rounds of Wheel of Fortune or guesses that cause Steve Harvey to scream on Family Feud , the classic quiz show has had its fair share of head-scratchers. In one recent episode, Jeopardy! contestant Jack Weller gave a response that shocked host Ken Jennings so badly that he broke his professional demeanor to laughingly chastise the contestant.

Jack Weller was participating in Jeopardy! ’s Second Chance Tournament on October 25, when the category “Plurals That Don’t End In S” was chosen. The clue was, “Moose,” and Weller buzzed in an instant classic bad answer. Check out the moment below:

After the player gave his response of “What are Meese?” Ken Jennings couldn’t help but laugh as he said, “No,” and then before moving on, repeated louder, “No, Jack!” That certainly wasn’t the answer the host was expecting, especially during the Second Chance Tournament — whose contestants were all picked from previous episodes to come back for another shot following impressive first showings. I guess not even former players are immune to the pressures of Jeopardy!

But as ridiculous as it may seem that someone on Jeopardy! would think to pluralize “moose” the same way you would “goose” — and despite Ken Jennings’ surprised reaction — it seems the show’s fans on Twitter found the answer overwhelmingly relatable.

“What are meese?” as the plural of moose is the most relatable wrong #Jeopardy answer I’ve ever heard.October 25, 2022 See more

The Jeopardy! fandom has been known to be protective of their game, and Twitter users have shamelessly roasted contestants for their wild mistakes. This response being met with empathy is a welcome change of pace. Let he who hasn’t screamed obviously wrong answers at their screens cast the first stone, this fan tweeted:

Jeopardy guy saying the plural of “moose” is “meese” might be the most “me shouting Jeopardy answers at home” moment I’ve ever seen on the show.October 25, 2022 See more

Jack Weller went on to win the game and will therefore be back to play in the Second Chance finals, with the winner earning a spot in the Tournament of Champions. Regardless of what the game (or is it a sport ?) holds for Weller, however, his place in Jeopardy! lore is probably safe, as this viewer pointed out:

Jack you can win this whole Jeopardy tournament but you still said the plural of moose was meese and that’ll never go away. 😅 #JeopardyOctober 25, 2022 See more

This contestant is far from the first and won’t be the last to amuse the Jeopardy! audience with a ridiculous answer. Even Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik talked about making silly mistakes as the show’s hosts. And when Jennings — one of Jeopardy! ’s biggest winners of all time — isn’t saying his own name wrong, he’s been known to crack a dad joke or two , some so bad they require a post-show apology .