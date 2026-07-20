I Wasn’t Expecting Peter Krause To Reunite With His 9-1-1 Co-Star For A Mustache Battle

As 9-1-1 prepares to head into its 10th season on the 2026 TV schedule, fans are preparing for yet another season without Bobby Nash. Peter Krause’s beloved character was killed off toward the end of Season 8. Despite his onscreen death, he still sometimes hangs out with his former 118 firefighters. And I was not expecting him to reunite with one of his former co-stars for an epic mustache battle. Is it Movember yet?

Now's a good time to for Krause to be around some TV actors. The actor is preparing to get back to work on his new show Line of Fire coming to NBC this fall. Before he and the 9-1-1 cast officially go their separate ways, though, they are making sure to get in some fun time in with each other.

Kenneth Choi took to his Instagram to share a fun video of Krause and Ryan Guzman showing off their respective ‘staches, and I honestly don’t know which one I prefer.

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I can’t believe it’s been over a year since 9-1-1 killed off Bobby, but it feels so good to see Krause with the cast again. Once you work with people for eight years, I assume you either hate one another or develop a bond that won't wear off. I'm glad to see it's more the latter here, though I wish the 'stache had been a look that was in during Krause's 9-1-1 run. To note, I've seen the Line of Fire teaser from NBC, and he is not rocking a mustache there either.

The 9-1-1 cast has been known for fun social videos just like this one in the past, and it looks like Krause was getting one more in under the wire before moving on. Of course, the cast hasn’t stopped doing TikToks since Krause left, but I just think you can’t get the same vibes once someone is gone. (Yes, I'm thinking of the “Apple” dance. I also previously enjoyed the viral TikTok of the 9-1-1 cast trying to do Oliver Stark’s British accent.)

Ever since Bobby’s death, fans had been holding onto the theory it wouldn't be permanent, whether by way of his death being a hoax or a dream. Even Angela Bassett’s own sister kept wondering about his return. Those hopes were squashed when Krause’s new NBC show, Line of Fire, was officially ordered for the 2026-2027 season. As excited as I am for this new series, I am disappointed that the “alive Bobby” theories seem to have been proven false.

Fall TV is getting underway, and the cast will soon be busy (and probably mustache-less). I just hope that Krause being on a different network won’t put a damper on any upcoming reunions. Bring all the mustache content back for November, gents.