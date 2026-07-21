I Love How Open Kelly Clarkson Is With Concert Crowds, But Her Wild Poop Admission Was Too Much
Apparently no topic is off-limits.
The relationship that Kelly Clarkson has with her fans can be a very open one, as the artist has a tendency to get really candid during her concerts. Just this week, as she opened her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas, she joked about being free of HR meetings now that she’s finished taping The Kelly Clarkson Show. Now, a new video shows her talking about some stomach issues she suffered, and this poop story is too much for me!
In Kelly Clarkson’s defense, she does balk at telling the story, saying, “This is TMI,” before the audience encourages her to keep going. A fan video posted to X (Twitter) shows the “Breakaway” singer admitting that she’d felt sick during the previous night’s show and thought she might have cyclosporiasis, the food-borne parasite that’s hit thousands of people across the country. Clarkson said:
Seriously, Kelly Clarkson could look into a career in comedy, because she had the audience rolling in laughter at her story of distress. That’s not where it stopped, either, as she conjured mental images of Bridesmaids’ infamous food poisoning scene:
Kelly Clarkson then comedically sprinted across the stage as if she were running for the bathroom and ultimately joked:
This may be one of the ickier stories Kelly Clarkson has told her audience members, but she’s got quite a reputation for letting everything fly when she’s on stage. Back in 2025, she got real about The Kelly Clarkson Show’s demanding schedule, blaming it for not allowing her to play more concerts. Her honesty apparently rubbed some people the wrong way, with one staffer saying it was a bad look for the eponymous host to be “trashing” her own show.
I’m not sure if this latest story from the singer is more or less offensive to the general public, but what I do know is it isn’t the first time she’s told a nasty bathroom story.
A couple of years ago on the talk show, a fan asked Kelly Clarkson about her most awkward fan interaction. This led to a story about someone following her into a public restroom and asking for an autograph when she was possibly experiencing issues like those described above.
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Kelly Clarkson’s relatability is one of the many things we love about her, so sure, maybe confiding to her audience (and therefore all of social media) about some bathroom issues was too much. But nobody can accuse her of not being authentic.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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