I Love How Open Kelly Clarkson Is With Concert Crowds, But Her Wild Poop Admission Was Too Much

The relationship that Kelly Clarkson has with her fans can be a very open one, as the artist has a tendency to get really candid during her concerts. Just this week, as she opened her Studio Sessions residency in Las Vegas, she joked about being free of HR meetings now that she’s finished taping The Kelly Clarkson Show. Now, a new video shows her talking about some stomach issues she suffered, and this poop story is too much for me!

In Kelly Clarkson’s defense, she does balk at telling the story, saying, “This is TMI,” before the audience encourages her to keep going. A fan video posted to X (Twitter) shows the “Breakaway” singer admitting that she’d felt sick during the previous night’s show and thought she might have cyclosporiasis, the food-borne parasite that’s hit thousands of people across the country. Clarkson said:

I don’t know if I got that thing that, you know, like, people eat lettuce and shit. I don’t know what the fuck. But last night during the show, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Jesus.’ And I get back to my room, and I have never been so happy there is not a man in the room, because he for sure would never make sweet love to this again.

Seriously, Kelly Clarkson could look into a career in comedy, because she had the audience rolling in laughter at her story of distress. That’s not where it stopped, either, as she conjured mental images of Bridesmaids’ infamous food poisoning scene:

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Bridesmaids ain’t got shit on what happened in my room. I was like [sings], ‘Oh, Lord.’ And you know the part where you think it’s over? You’re like, ‘It has to be over.’ ‘No, girl!’

Kelly Clarkson then comedically sprinted across the stage as if she were running for the bathroom and ultimately joked:

Oh, I’m gonna be single till I’m dead. It’s fine.

This may be one of the ickier stories Kelly Clarkson has told her audience members, but she’s got quite a reputation for letting everything fly when she’s on stage. Back in 2025, she got real about The Kelly Clarkson Show’s demanding schedule, blaming it for not allowing her to play more concerts. Her honesty apparently rubbed some people the wrong way, with one staffer saying it was a bad look for the eponymous host to be “trashing” her own show.

I’m not sure if this latest story from the singer is more or less offensive to the general public, but what I do know is it isn’t the first time she’s told a nasty bathroom story.

A couple of years ago on the talk show, a fan asked Kelly Clarkson about her most awkward fan interaction. This led to a story about someone following her into a public restroom and asking for an autograph when she was possibly experiencing issues like those described above.

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Kelly Clarkson’s relatability is one of the many things we love about her, so sure, maybe confiding to her audience (and therefore all of social media) about some bathroom issues was too much. But nobody can accuse her of not being authentic.