Forget Dee On Big Brother, Another Survivor Fav Is Getting A Second Reality Show Chance

Most of the reality competition show chatter right now is centered on Big Brother and more specifically, the casting of Survivor favorites Dee Valladares and Rick Devens on 28. Their surprise inclusion in the cast, along with BB legend Angela Murray has added a really fun and chaotic twist so far, but it turns out Dee and Rick aren’t the only two Survivor alums returning to television. One of Dee’s fellow castaways from 45 is about to get her chance, and it’s about freakin time.

(Image credit: CBS/ Survivor)

Survivor 45 is best remembered for Dee’s pretty consistent domination throughout the season (and Emily Flippen greatness), but it’s also remembered by hardcore fans as a season of missed opportunities for two players who seemed to have really high upside: Kaleb and Kellie. They both had strong social games and looked good strategically but wound up being the first two members of the jury. They’re both consistently mentioned by fans as ideal returning candidates, but it looks like Kellie is about to get her shot on another reality show first.

FOX announced this week that it’s bringing back the game show 99 To Beat in the Fall to pair with breakout favorite The Floor, and rumors are swirling about some deep cut reality characters that are being brought back. Kellie Nalbandian has consistently been part of those rumors, and some of her friends, including the aforementioned Dee, have commented on social media about how excited they are to see her play. That’s enough for me to assume this is happening, and I am fired up about it.

If you haven’t watched 99 To Beat yet, you’re missing out. It sounds like the dumbest show in the entire world, but it’s an absolute blast. It follows 100 contestants who compete in a series of really simple tasks. One of them might be threading a needle and sewing two things together. One of them might be dropping a quarter into a shot glass inside a fish bowl.

Whoever finishes last is eliminated, and everyone else moves forward to the next task until eventually, there’s only one person left who wins the grand prize. Once you get a few challenges in, everyone starts taking it really, really seriously, and it leads to desperation, a lot of crying and even the occasional medical emergency. It needs a few minor tweaks, but the spirit of the show is fantastic.

During the first season, a bunch of reality show veterans participated including Survivor Queen Sandra Diaz-Twine and former winner Danni Boatwright, as well as Challenge favorite Cara Maria Sorbello and Big Brother’s Tommy Bracco. Kellie will reportedly be joined by other reality TV alum including Quinn from Big Brother and Daya Betty from Drag Race.

99 To Beat will officially return in late September. There’s no point in speculating how Kellie will do because there’s so much chance involved, but as a fan of her Survivor run, I hope we’re at least going to see a deep run and a lot of confessionals. Until then, we can all watch Dee dominate Big Brother and maybe, just maybe give us a little entertainment with a showmance.