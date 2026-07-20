I Wasn't Interested In Amazon's New Action Comedy Until I Saw Its 'Rip-Roaring' Rotten Tomatoes Score
Prime Video for the win.
When it comes to finding new shows to binge, the options are seemingly endless. So that’s really my only excuse for initially passing over a new action comedy series hitting the 2026 TV schedule. Because after seeing the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ride or Die, I think I’m going to be firing up my Amazon Prime Video subscription to check out the series that critics are calling “rip-roaring fun.”
Ride or Die stars Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham as friends on the run from Bill Nighy, who plays the director of a crime syndicate. These decorated actors — who all have BAFTAs to their name, as well as other accolades — are undoubtedly part of the reason the series has been declared Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, holding a 96% on the Tomatometer. Sabrina Carr of Metro says it’s more than just the performances, though. She says it’s an action-packed comedy that actually made her laugh. Her review reads:
After watching the Ride or Die trailer, it does seem like Debbie (Octavia Spencer) and Judith (Hannah Waddingham) might just be the action team I never knew I needed. Debbie is the wife of a politician who thinks her best friend Judith is a forensic accountant. Judith has been keeping a big secret, though, which her friend gets pulled into after a failed assassination attempt.
Aramide Tinubu of Variety enjoys how the friends’ lives are explored beyond generic talking points like career, family or ageism, really getting to the heart of Debbie and Judith’s friendship. Ride or Die loses its luster when new characters and sidequests pull attention away from their dynamic, but Tinubu says this series is worth seeing for Hannah Waddingham’s stunts alone. The critic says:
Critics aren’t the only ones excited about Ride or Die, either. Rotten Tomatoes’ audience gives it an 82% rating (as of this writing), with some of their reactions reading:
- Fantastic watch! Had everything: spies, action, bonding between friends, humor, great acting, European locations. More like this, please! Top marks across the board! 5/5 – TM S
- It's very entertaining. Hannah Waddingham is very fun to watch. – Larry S
- Entertaining with good pacing and a nice mix of action, comedy and suspense. Love the chemistry between the 2 leads! – Ying L
- I loved this series. [Witty], funny and just enough action. – Louise B
- Hands down one of the best new shows I have seen in years! Octavia Spencer is magic as always. Hannah Waddingham is incredible! Their chemistry is outstanding. I need so many more seasons of this! – Melissa R
The talent involved in Ride or Die — in addition to Hannah Waddingham apparently doing so many of her own stunts — should have been a clear indication that this would be a worthy Amazon Prime binge. If you’d also like to check out the new series, all eight episodes are available to stream now on Prime Video.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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