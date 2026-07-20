The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Dropped, And I Need To Talk About Thor's New Role Among The Heroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga is approaching its culmination, and that’ll begin with Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film is set to see various heroes across the multiverse take on the threat of Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.). Fans have been anxiously awaiting a first look at this 2026 movie schedule entry and, now, they have it by way of the first official trailer. It delivers on the film’s promise of uniting the heroes, but what I really love is the role Thor has seemingly taken on.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Thor Steps Up In A Big Way In The Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Although there are plenty of heroes in the fold with this story, Thor has the most prominent role in this particular trailer, and I love it. It’s Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder who narrates the trailer and stresses to his comrades that they must work together to defeat this new threat. All in all, Hemsworth delivers this dialogue with conviction, and it’s great to see him taking center stage. What’s more is that we even get a shot of him going at Doom head on, and I’m both excited and nervous about how that bout might play out.

(Image credit: Marvel)

What the Asgardian God’s comments represent are the sage advice of a person who’s been around and seen his fair share of battles. I especially get chills when I hear the character talk about having fought alongside fallen warriors “far stronger than” him and his cohorts put together. And as he points out, those fighters died facing enemies that can’t even match Doom’s power. I was thinking new Captain America Sam Wilson would essentially serve as the Avengers’ new leader and, while that may be the case, Thor could be second to him.

Fans probably should’ve assumed Thor would take on a more serious role, given that Doomsday teaser that saw him praying to Odin. I love how Hemsworth is more than rising to the occasion and proving why his character has “earned his seat at the table,” so to speak. The Australian actor may have felt like an “elder” while filming with some of his younger co-stars but, if you ask me, this OG member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes isn’t showing any signs of aging.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Various MCU Heroes Will Unite (And Clash) During Doomsday

The Thor of this aside, though, when it comes to MCU crossovers, where can we even start when it comes to this trailer? At first glance, there are so many character combinations here that have my head spinning in the best way. For starters, there’s a group shot in Avengers Tower that features the New Avengers alongside the Fantastic Four and others like Sam Wilson, Ant-Man and Thor. And, of course, we also see Thor unite with good buddy Steve Rogers, who proves his identity by wielding Mjolnir.

What’s also cool is seeing some of these beloved characters come to blows with one another. For example, we get a look at the rumored Mystique and Yelena Belova battle, and Shang-Chi and Gambit also fight, with the flaming cards and ancient rings flying! It also seems that the bad blood between the Wakandans and the denizens of Talokan following the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. All in all, what I’m assuming, though, is that all of these factions may put aside their differences as they seek to fight Doom.

That’s the advice Thor gives, of course, and I’d certainly take it if I were among the heroes. It goes without saying that the axe-wielding do-gooder knows what tragic events can happen when the Avengers aren’t on the same page. I’m ready to see how all this goes down and, given the size of Thor’s role, I’ll also be curious to see if this marks the end of the road for the Norse god.

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Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18th, and tickets are available now. To prepare for the film, fans can stream the first four Avengers movies using a Disney+ subscription.