Jeopardy's Ken Jennings Shares Incredibly Sweet Story About How Fans Helped Alex Trebek Stay Positive After His Cancer Diagnosis

The world lost a true icon when beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died at the age of 80 in 2020. Trebek passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer, which he disclosed to the general public. Amid the longtime TV personality’s treatments, fans were incredibly vocal, sharing their love for the man in various ways. Those who knew Trebek (who still stands as one of the best all-time game show hosts ) well have shared their remembrances of him in the years since his death. Ken Jennings, the current host of the show, recently did just that when he recalled how fans helped Trebek stay positive amid his cancer diagnosis.

Alex Trebek has received a number of posthumous honors, and the latest way in which he’s being celebrated is through his own commemorative postage stamp.The dedication ceremony was recently held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City. Additionally, the postal service also shared a video, which featured anecdotes from Trebek’s wife, Jean, as well as Ken Jennings. It was during that video (which was shared to YouTube ) that Jennings recalled his interactions with Trebek after the latter had been diagnosed with cancer. Jennings recalled that amid the unfortunate situation, Trebek found a silver lining, thanks to his fans:

I saw Alex a few times after he was diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer, and I went back to his dressing room once and he was still hosting even though he was not feeling great every day. The day I talked to him, he had just been receiving this outpouring of love from fans. You know, just tens of thousands of notes and emails. He was so delighted. I don’t think he knew what he meant to us. He said, ‘Ken, most people don’t get to hear all the nice things about them until they’re gone, it happens at their funeral. I was here to hear all the nice things.’ And I thought, what a lovely way to look at just a terrible stroke of luck. He was one of a kind. He was one of a kind.

Chances are that not many people would disagree with the assertion that the former Double Dare host was one of a kind. His calm and cerebral demeanor was incredibly refreshing and more than apt for hosting an intellectual-based game show. His wit and warm personality were also attributes that helped the star endear himself to viewers over the course of his decades-long career. I think it’s fair to say that there was truly no one else like him on TV and, even now, few people come close.

Alex Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in 2019 by way of an emotional video. From there, he provided updates on his condition, even opening up about the struggles with his treatment . Trebek also discussed concerns about losing his skills due to cancer treatments. As hard as it was for Trebek at the time, the support he received was immense and led to a few memorable (and viral) moments. One that stands out the most happened during a game and saw a Jeopardy! contestant drop a touching message instead of an answer to a question. With that, it’s easy to see just why Trebek thought so much of his fans’ well wishes.

Ken Jennings honored his late predecessor shortly after his death and has done so on multiple occasions since then. Even on his first day hosting the show, Jennings kept a special memento in his pocket – an audience ticket from Mr. Trebek’s first episode of Jeopardy! While Jennings has since found his own groove since becoming the sole host of the show, it has seemed that he’s sought to channel his mentor as he performs his duties.

It honestly still hurts a bit to know that Alex Trebek is no longer around but, if there’s any comfort that we can take in it, it’s that he received his flowers before he passed away. Not too many people are able to leave an impression on the public that’s so indelible that they receive copious amounts of love from strangers. That’s a testament not only to Trebek’s skills as a game show host but to his character as a human being.

Fans can watch Ken Jennings carry the torch as the host of Jeopardy!, which airs in syndication alongside other entries on the 2024 TV schedule .