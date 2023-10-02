Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Pic, But Gets Honest About ‘The Worries’ She’s Had While Pregnant With Her Rainbow Baby

While she no longer regularly appears on any kind of reality TV show, Jessa Duggar Seewald still keeps the public up to date on her personal life using social media. The 30-year-old TLC alum and her husband, Ben Seewald, are currently expecting their fifth child and appear to be more than excited over their new addition. They’ve been treading lightly, as the pair has suffered a miscarriage before. Jessa seems to be remaining optimistic, though. She just posted a sweet pic but also got honest about the “worries” she’s had while carrying her “rainbow baby.”

Jessa Duggar Seewald shared an image of a recent ultrasound to her Instagram. Those who visited her page were able to get a lovely glimpse of the little one that’s currently growing inside her. While the image is enough to generate “awws” from those who see it, folks might also be struck by what Duggar Seewald had to say. She shared a bit of insight into her most recent pregnancy journey, and surely others can relate to her experience:

Every heartbeat heard, every ultrasound seen, every appointment with a good report… the worries fade a little bit more. God has blessed us beyond measure, and YOU ARE SO, SO LOVED, my little one. #rainbowbaby🌈

The Seewalds revealed earlier this year that they suffered a miscarriage in 2022. The star of the since-canceled Counting On discussed the experience in a lengthy video posted to YouTube and was incredibly candid about how the unfortunate turn of events impacted her. While I’ve never been close to being in her shoes, I’d imagine such an ordeal is incredibly difficult. With that, it’s great to see just how happy she and her hubby have been since announcing their latest baby last month. You can check out her ultrasound photo post:

The former TV star has essentially grown up before the public’s eyes, and it goes without saying that she’s been through a great deal. During that time, she chronicled the highs and the lows she’s experienced in her life. (One of the more pleasant memories would be her appearance on Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta.) Of course, she’s also had to field a bevy of questions regarding her personal life, particularly her interactions with the members of her large family.

Just a few years ago, she had to contend with rumors that she was pregnant with her fourth child, which she wasn’t at the time. The wife and mother more recently responded to speculation regarding whether she and her sister, Jinger, get along. Jessa set the record straight, saying she and her sibling are still close but also admitting they don’t get to see each other in person as often as they’d like. So all in all, Jessa has proven to be transparent when it comes to a number of personal matters.

Chances are she'll continue to update her fans on the pregnancy as time goes on. As they continue to await their little one’s arrival, let’s send them all of the positive vibes we can muster.