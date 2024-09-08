‘He’s A Breath Of Fresh Air’: Jesse Lee Soffer Opens Up About His New FBI: International Role After Ten Years On Chicago P.D.

FBI: International is back on set for Season 4 and with some new cast members in the mix. It was previously announced that ten-year Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer would be joining the CBS procedural as the Fly Team’s newest leader following the departure of Luke Kleintank. His new character, Special Agent Wes Mitchell, is different from his P.D. character, Detective Jay Halstead. With that, it seems that, for Soffer, Wes is like a breath of fresh air.

Jesse Lee Soffer played Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D. and other shows across the One Chicago franchise over nearly 200 episodes. Even though it’s hard to imagine him playing anyone other than Jay, as soon as he was confirmed to be joining International, the excitement definitely set in. Soffer spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what it’s been like portraying a different character. The star, who's been filming in Budapest, relishes Wes' wild tendencies:

He sort of flies by the seat of his pants. He has a really carefree attitude about it and he's just going to do his thing and he's a breath of fresh air. He's a lot of fun.

Even though FBI: International and Chicago P.D. share continuity on some level, that clearly hasn't stopped Jesse Lee Soffer from taking on a new character -- and I'm glad! As a fan, I'm pleased to hear that the veteran actor is now able to sink his teeth into a role that's different for him. It sounds like Wes is just the kind of character Soffer wanted to play after Jay, and I can’t wait to see what he does with it!

Not only will the In Time alum have the chance to bring to life a new character, but Wes' inclusion will also add depth to the backstories of other character. Wes will have a history with Vinessa Vidotto’s Cameron Vo, which should create an interesting dynamic between the two. Of course, that's not the only drama at play, as fans will meet Wes after his partner is shot in Los Angeles and the suspects travel to Budapest, leading Wes to follow them.

Since Jesse Lee Soffer is now on FBI: International and filming across the globe, Chicago P.D. fans hoping that Jay will make a return to the Intelligence Unit may have to pump the brakes right now. Some people were wondering if Soffer would at least make an appearance amid Tracy Spiridakos’ exit last season, but that did not happen. As weird as it is to know that Soffer won't be playing Jay for the foreseeable future, fans should take comfort in knowing that the star is excited and committed to playing Wes now.

Fans who want to see the star's debut as Wes Mitchell should tune in when FBI: International returns for Season 4 on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. And, in the meantime, catch up on Season 3 episodes using a Paramount+ subscription.