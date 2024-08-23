FBI: International Is Back On Set For Season 4 And It's So Wild To See P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer In The Mix

After it was announced that Jesse Lee Soffer was exiting Chicago P.D., it was pure disappointment. Not only would the Intelligence Unit be losing Detective Jay Halstead, but fans wouldn’t be seeing Soffer on their screens every week. That will soon be changing, as the actor was cast in fellow Dick Wolf show FBI: International. Filming has kicked off on the FBI spinoff’s fourth season, and it’s wild to see Soffer on set.

Soffer’s new role on International won’t be a carbon copy of Jay, luckily. He is set to portray Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, the Fly Team’s newest leader following the departure of Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester. His “charming and rakish” behavior will be an interesting addition to the team, and fans are already seeing how he’s been doing on set. The official FBI Instagram account shared a fun video of the International cast ready as ever for Season 4, and seeing Soffer in the mix is pretty great:

Soffer was announced to join FBI: International two months ago, so it’s not like it’s a surprise seeing him on the Budapest set. However, the fact that filming has started and he is actually on set with the rest of the cast is making it all the more real. It will be weird to see him play a character that is not Jay, especially since Chicago P.D. and FBI: International are set in the same universe, it will still be great to see him on screen again.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of Season 4. Since CBS is delaying premieres until October, unlike most networks which are starting their premieres in September, it might still be a while until details are announced for the upcoming seasons. The Fly Team is going to have to get a new leader sooner or later, and it’s hard to tell how Jesse Lee Soffer’s Wes will be with them.

Soffer is the latest new addition to FBI: International. Christina Wolfe joined as intel analyst Amanda Tate in the Season 3 premiere and has proven herself to be a very valuable member of the Fly Team. She more or less replaced Heida Reed, who played Jamie Kellett up until the Season 3 premiere. Cast changes are not uncommon for International, but it’s always fun to see how the dynamic switches up with each new cast member.

Fans will soon be able to see Jesse Lee Soffer on FBI: International when Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, October 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule. There is a lot to look forward to with this new season on top of Soffer’s highly-anticipated appearance, and you won’t want to miss a single second.