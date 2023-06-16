Jill Duggar And Her Husband Call Out TLC For Not Paying The Siblings During 19 Kids And Counting On

In the eye-opening Amazon docuseries Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard held nothing back. They shared their experiences on the Duggar family 's pair of once wildly popular reality shows, 19 Kids and Counting , and its spinoff, Counting On. Unveiling the hidden side of their journey and distancing themselves from the family, the couple revealed their lack of creative control, exclusion from negotiations, and the startling fact that they received no compensation for their appearances throughout the seven-and-a-half-year run of the TLC series. Now, the couple is speaking out and directing their concerns toward the Discovery-owned channel.

After years of silence, Dillard-Duggar and her partner are taking a stand against TLC for allegedly not compensating the Duggar siblings during their time on the hit reality shows. The couple exposed the financial dynamics behind their on-screen appearances in the revealing docuseries. One striking revelation came when the couple discussed their attempt to seek payment from the network after the birth of their first child, Israel. Jill explained:

After Israel’s birth, we asked TLC to pay us enough just to cover what our out-of-pocket costs were for health insurance…

However, they were met with a disheartening response. Derick elaborated:

They said they paid the family. ‘Paid the family’ means we don’t get anything at that point. They said, ‘Well, we paid your dad, so take it up with him.’

These statements shed light on the financial arrangements within the Duggar family and how compensation was allocated. A 2021 report indicated that Jim Bob Duggar, the family patriarch, was earning approximately $80,000 per filming chunk, with some seasons extending longer than others. It was estimated that the Duggars earned an average of $850,000 per season. Surprisingly, none of this money made its way to Jill, Derick, or their fellow siblings; even after Josh Duggar's highly publicized arrest on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography, and the network pivoted to the spin-off, which focused on the daughters and their families.

This lack of financial compensation aligns with previous descriptions of how Jim Bob controlled the family's TV earnings and distributed it among them rather than allowing them to earn their own money. When asked about receiving any distribution for their contributions to the show, Jill responded strongly, shaking her head and saying, "Mm-mm, no." She continued:

I never received any payout. No check, no cash, no nothing. For 7 and a half years of my adult life, I was never paid.

The couple's claims are particularly concerning given Duggar-Dillard's history as a victim of her brother's teenage molestation, which led TLC to cancel the family’s initial series and the creation of the spinoff series. In the documentary, she expressed regret about her 2015 interview with Megyn Kelly, where she and her sister Jessa defended their brother amidst the accusations. Derick referred to the interview as a "suicide mission ," while Jill acknowledged not being proud of it but felt obligated to participate. She saw it as a way to appease her parents and an attempt to keep 19 Kids and Counting on the air.

Jill is sharing her story and taking control of her narrative. In an Instagram post, she followed in her sister's footsteps by giving a sneak peek of her upcoming book, Counting the Cost. Previously, she and her husband expressed frustration over not having a say in major Duggar announcements , such as weddings and baby reveals. However, with the release of her memoir, she will finally have the power to shape her own story and, hopefully, get paid.

The couple speaking out against TLC has sparked renewed discussions on fair compensation and transparency in the reality TV industry, particularly when it involves underage cast members. Their revelations have raised important questions about financial arrangements within the family and the responsibility of networks to ensure equitable treatment for all.