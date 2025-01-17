Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says It Was 'Hard And Scary' To Speak Up About Her Life And What She'd Learned Growing Up In The 19 Kids And Counting Household
She found her voice.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo was a teenager when her family gained fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting. You won’t find any Duggars on the 2025 TV schedule these days, but plenty of people are still keeping up with them, after molestation allegations against Josh Duggar — the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s children — ended in his arrest on child pornography charges and a 151-month prison sentence. His sisters have since been inspired to speak out about their upbringing, and Vuolo has been among the most vocal, which she said was “hard and scary” but also necessary.
In her new book People Pleaser: Breaking Free from the Burden of Imaginary Expectations, Jinger Duggar Vuolo dives into how she discovered her true identity after a lifetime of seeking approval from others. In an interview on CBS Mornings, she said she had to fight the people-pleasing urge when writing her previous book, saying:
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their children under the teachings of disgraced religious leader Bill Gothard and the Institute in Basic Life Principles, which prioritizes male dominance, large families and modest dress. (Even Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s decision to break the no-pants tenet that had been instilled took years to admit to her parents.)
The author said although it made her uncomfortable and she was met with plenty of pushback, she felt she had to say something after she realized how harmful some of the teachings of their religion were. Jinger continued:
She said she saw friends who were being “harmed” by the IBLP way of life, and that gave her the courage to speak out. In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger Duggar Vuolo also felt the need to speak out about her brother Josh, and she suggested that there’s still some tension between some of the Duggar siblings, telling CBS:
It sounds like navigating those evolving relationships may still be a struggle, especially growing up with such strict guidelines as to what was expected of her, and People Pleaser likely delves into more of that. The new book by Jinger Duggar Vuolo is available now, and you can also check out the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.