'It's Not To Make Them Mad': Jinger Duggar Opens Up About Wearing Pants And Why It Took Her Two Years To Tell Jim Bob And Michelle
Pants are the new skirts.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been more and more candid about growing up in the Duggar family since her book Becoming Free Indeed became a bestseller. As part of telling her story, she’s opened up on topics as varied as her upbringing with Jim Bob and Michelle and even her thoughts on brother Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent incarceration. Now someone’s asked her the really hard-hitting question: What happened when she decided to wear pants?
Seriously, though, the Duggar daughters were seen in skirts through the entirety of their notable reality show 19 Kids and Counting. Not wearing pants was a modesty tenet they lived by, and while seemingly even Michelle Duggar has changed her mind about pants in more recent years, when Jinger Duggar made the change, she admitted it was a big deal for her family.
While it may not be something that fans can easily identify with, the change was a huge deal for her. Speaking on The Unplanned Podcast, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy spoke out about what living life in the public eye has in general been like when it comes to changes in their personal lives. For example, when Jinger decided to switch up the types of bottoms she allowed herself to wear, she knew paparazzi would catch them in action, and she wanted to give her parents the benefit of understanding where she was coming from.
Jinger and Jeremy both said they have a “great community” where they live after their big move to California and they sometimes ask advice of “other people” they know in their church. But they still want to loop in her parents, even if they aren’t always asking for permission.
So while she maybe isn’t taking advice from her parents as often these days, she wanted to make it clear she is in a "healthy" place with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Her goal is to show them she’s still a caring daughter, “even if [they] have differences.” But on that note, she did want to point out:
Jinger has even worn shorts as part of her journey, and her sister, Jill, previously spoke out about switching to pants, too. Though in her case she said she had a tough time making the swap, as she’d been conditioned to wear skirts. She said pants “felt wrong” at first, but ultimately she came around, and now has more choice when it comes to her own wardrobe, as well. The times, they are a'changing for the Duggar daughters.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.