'Would You Like To Do a Threesome?' Joan Vassos And Other Golden Bachelor Alums Detail Dirty DMs They Were Sent And OMG
It is WILD out there.
When The Golden Bachelor premiered last year, one of its primary goals was to foster hope that love can be found at any stage in your life. It certainly did that over the course of a wholesome and inspirational season, but what the contestants may not have considered was that if you're never too old to find love, you’re also never too old to meet creepy people on the Internet. As The Golden Bachelorette is set to hit the 2024 TV schedule, Joan Vassos and others from Gerry Turner’s season revealed the filthiest messages and requests they’ve gotten, and y’all, these are wild.
Joan Vassos may be making the right decision to continue looking for love on reality TV, as she’s set to star on the premiere season of The Golden Bachelorette, especially considering the kind of people who slid into her DMs after she exited Gerry Turner’s season early. She told EW that she never felt comfortable enough to meet anyone who messaged her, saying that some of the DMs were “weird.” She revealed:
Oof, that is a lot of information. Joan Vassos, who is 61, grew up in the glorious time before unsolicited dick pics were a thing. Unfortunately the same can’t be said about her golden years. I am particularly disturbed by whoever inquired about purchasing the widow’s shoes, and I can only imagine how quickly Vassos became familiar with the “Block” function.
However, (sigh) she's not alone, as other members of The Golden Bachelor cast have also spoken about the indecent proposals that came through their inboxes. April Kirkwood allegedly got propositioned by a man — and then his wife entered the chat! The 66-year-old recalled:
Can’t hate on a couple for shooting their shot, I guess? As for Leslie Fhima, runner-up of The Golden Bachelor’s first season, things may not have worked out with Gerry Turner, but she quickly found out there were other fish in the sea. And when I say “fish,” I mean “sugar daddies.” And when I say “sea,” I mean this scary, scary world. Fhima said:
An itemized list?! That takes forethought. I’m flabbergasted. Please, Ms. Fhima, release this itemized list, because I am dying to know these price points.
Joan Vassos will get another chance to find love from the pool of ABC’s pre-screened men (including one parent of a Bachelor contestant) next month on The Golden Bachelorette. If that doesn’t work out — and I’ve certainly got my concerns after Vassos revealed a conversation she had with Gerry Turner — at least she knows that OnlyFans would be a viable option!
The Golden Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 18, on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.