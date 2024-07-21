The Golden Bachelorette Will Repeat One Great Thing From Gerry Turner’s Season, And I’m Excited For This To Be A Major Plot Point

Spoiler alert! This story contains a minor spoiler about Joan Vassos’ upcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelor took the world by storm last year, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch Gerry Turner fall in love. In just a couple of months, it will be Joan Vassos’ turn, as The Golden Bachelorette hits the 2024 TV schedule . The spinoff will certainly follow a similar format, but I’m especially excited for one specific thing from Gerry’s season that we’ll see again — the parent of a former contestant amongst the suitors. Unlike last time, however, it sounds like it could be a major plot point.



Kelsey Anderson’s Dad Mark Will Appear On The Golden Bachelorette

Yes, it seems there will be a familiar face amongst the men who exit the limos to introduce themselves to Joan Vassos this September. Reality Steve has confirmed on his Daily Roundup podcast that Mark Anderson — the father of The Bachelor Season 27 winner Kelsey — is part of the cast of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

Host Jesse Palmer teased that might be the case during the “After the Final Rose” portion of Joey Graziadei’s finale, as he said we might be seeing Mark down the road, though it was unclear at the time if he was referring to Joan’s season or the lead of The Golden Bachelor Season 2. Either way, I guess Kelsey Anderson got past her initial (and relatable) reaction to the thought of America thirsting over her 57-year-old father.

Bachelor Nation fell in love with Mark Anderson before we even met him, as Kelsey told Joey Graziadei how her dad had helped her and her four siblings cope after their mom died of breast cancer in 2018. On her Hometown date, Mark turned out to be just as good as promised and instantly became a fan favorite to appear on one (or both) of the Golden spinoffs.

Will Mark Anderson Be A Major Story On Joan Vassos Season?

I absolutely love the idea of tying the Golden series into its more youthful counterparts in the ABC dating franchise by bringing in their parents. Joan Vassos’ season is following in The Golden Bachelor’s footsteps in that regard, as Gerry Turner’s season featured Patty James — the mother of Season 26 Bachelor Matt James. Many, however, were disappointed when Patty was eliminated on the first night. Will Mark Anderson be a more prominent part of Joan’s season?

Apparently, the answer is yes, as Reality Steve said in a livestream that Mark Anderson at least makes it far enough into the season to have a one-on-one date with Joan Vassos. That could technically mean he makes it two episodes or all the way to the end, but either way, it’s longer than Patty James, and therefore trending in the right direction.

Just like ABC’s reality dating shows cast former contestants to be their new leads, I think casting their single parents for the Golden shows only serves to draw in more viewers, and I can’t wait for the day when we see a Hometown featuring former stars of The Bachelor/Bachelorette. Will Mark Anderson be bringing Joan Vassos home to meet Kelsey and Joey? Only time will tell.