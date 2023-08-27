Jodie Sweetin, Vanessa Bryant And More Reach Out After Allison Holker Shares First Dance Video Since Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Dance seemed to be everything for Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife Allison Holker. They met in 2010 on the set of So You Think You Can Dance, often performing hip-hop routines on social media and dancing together on shows including Dancing with the Stars and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So it’s understandable why after tWitch’s death by suicide last December at age 40, Holker took a break from her passion. Eight months later, she’s taken a big step by sharing a new dance video, and plenty of celebs and friends from her dance community were ready to welcome her back.

Allison Holker, who was married to the So You Think You Can Dance contestant-turned-judge for nine years before his 2022 death, said she was overwhelmed with emotion, as her friend Brittany Russell joined her for a dance to Missy Elliott. Check them out on Instagram below:

The Dancing with the Stars alum held a big smile on her face during the routine, but it wasn’t lost on anybody how big a moment this was in her grieving process and how emotional it must have been to start posting dances with a partner who was not her husband. Full House star Jodie Sweetin was among those who supported Allison Holker when she returned to social media , and she was there again in the comments for this, celebrating the dancer for rediscovering her passion. Sweetin wrote:

Yes!!! Yes!!! Keep dancing mama… ❤️❤️

Vanessa Bryant also showed love for the dancer. Bryant is all too familiar with what it feels like to lose her husband too soon, after Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna were among those killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash . She commented on Allison Holker’s video:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Back in May, Allison Holker spoke about Stephen Boss’ death for the first time, saying that “no one had an inkling” how low tWitch was. His suicide shook the entertainment world, with everyone from Questlove to JoJo Siwa to Justin Timberlake to Tyler Perry paying tribute to dancer/actor/DJ . Holker told People at the time:

Dancing with him was so special. I haven't danced yet. That's gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I'll get there. He's guiding me on this path.

Many from the dance world hit the “like” button for Allison Holker’s big step, including DWTS expert Peta Murgatroyd, who commented:

Love to see it! ❤️❤️❤️

Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset also added, “Love this,” while Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner wrote:

You don’t know how emotional I am watching this. VERY proud of you. There is joy there…keep striving for it friend. ❤️

I love the support that the dance community has had for Allison Holker and her and tWitch’s three children since his tragic death. DWTS pros Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were among those who spoke out about mental health in the aftermath, and in addition to posting several tributes to her friend, Ellen DeGeneres donated a tree in tWitch’s memory to her campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. In these ways and in all of those people who he inspired to dance, tWitch’s memory lives on.