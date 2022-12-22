Jodie Sweetin, DWTS Vets And More Send Love After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Shares First Post Since His Death

It’s been just over a week since Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ death shocked the entertainment world and beyond, and tributes to the beloved dancer continue to roll in. Of course many of the grief-filled messages have included love for the family tWitch left behind, Dancing With the Stars alum Allison Holker and their three children. Holker took to Instagram on Wednesday to profess her love for her late husband, and received tons of love in return, from fellow celebrities including Jodie Sweetin, her DWTS community and so many more.

Stephen Boss, known as “tWitch” to the dance community and fans of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he served as the DJ, was found dead at age 40 in a motel near his house, and police ruled the death a suicide after a note was found that make reference to past “struggles.” Allison Holker had remained silent on Instagram for the week after she reported his passing to the world, and returned on December 21 to say how much she missed him:

Celebrities flocked to show their support for tWitch’s wife, and as of this writing, the post had received over 1.3 million likes and 63,000 comments. Full House vet Jodie Sweetin was among those who offered words of love to Allison Holker, saying:

Oh my friend… I love you. I haven’t stopped thinking of you and the kids. You are surrounded with love, even in this darkest of moments. ❤️❤️

The primary theme of the comments was that Allison Holker and her three kids — Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3 — were not alone, any many of her fellow dancers from Dancing With the Stars sent their love and told her they were there for the family. Some of those messages included:

We love you Ally. We all have you 🙏🏼 – Derek Hough

Sending love to you Allison❤️ – Lindsay Arnold

Wrapping you and your family in so much love ❤️ – Julianne Hough

sending you all the love Allison. – Peta Murgatroyd

Sending you and your beautiful kids so much LOVE Allison ♥️ – Jenna Johnson

Sending you and your family so much love and light 🤍 – Cheryl Burke

❤️❤️❤️❤️ sending you so much love – Alan Bersten

We love you Allison ❤️ – Sharna Burgess

Maddie Ziegler, Alex Wong and Melanie Moore were other members of the dance world who sent support to their fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum. Even outside of that close-knit community, however, Allison Holker received support from celebrities in all areas of entertainment. Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland and Hallmark actor Jonathan Bennett sent heart emojis, while ET’s Lauren Zima recalled being in awe of the love she and tWitch had. Zima commented:

Sending you so much love. Both of you were such lights every time I interviewed you, and I was always in awe of your love. I’m so sorry for this immeasurable loss.

Other shows of support came from Bachelor Nation, WWE Hall of Famers and others in Hollywood:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ you and your family are on my mind and heart every single day – Kaitlyn Bristowe

Sending you so so soooo much love light and prayers Allison 🙏🏼✨🤍 – Nikki Bella

Sending so much love and healing to you and your family ❤️❤️😔 – Nina Dobrev

Holding you and your family fully in my heart and prayers ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Olivia Munn

Sending u lots of love and prayers ❤️ – Larsa Pippen

We got you and the children Sis.. He knows that!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ – Loni Love

The world has you in their hearts -I’m so so sorry 💔 – Chrishell Stause

It's obvious from the outpouring of love from so many across the entertainment industry just how big of a mark Stephen Boss made on this world. Justin Timberlake previously spoke about the dancer/actor/DJ, as did frequent Ellen guest Jennifer Aniston. Tyler Perry even opened up about his own struggles and history of suicide attempts.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the family, friends, and anyone whose life was touched by Stephen "tWitch" Boss during this time of mourning.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.