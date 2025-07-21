Being A Kardashian Frankly Sounds Exhausting. How Kourtney Kardashian Has Been ‘Distancing’ Herself From Her Famous Family

There are a lot of perks to being a Kardashian, including the fame and wealth that come with living their lives in front of reality cameras (a Season 7 premiere date should be hitting the 2025 TV schedule any day now). But it’s undeniably a lot of work too — always being glammed up, looking your best and putting your life out there for public scrutiny. I’m sure it gets exhausting, and apparently it’s a lifestyle Kourtney Kardashian has been trying to distance herself from.

Kourtney — the oldest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family — has never been as swept up in the celebrity of it all as some of her sisters (ahem, Kim Kardashian), and her participation in the family’s reality shows has been called into question before. It sounds like welcoming her son Rocky with Travis Barker in 2023 allegedly inspired her further to get away from the media frenzy, as a source told Star:

Kourtney’s been distancing herself for a while now, and she’s way happier for it. She’s not interested in being part of the circus anymore. She’s all for looking glam when the time is right, but she’s leaned into a much more low-key, grounded lifestyle since marrying Travis and becoming a mom again. Her priorities have totally shifted — she’s focusing on family, not worrying about how she looks on Instagram.

While Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t said anything personally about reducing her role in the public eye, it’s pretty on-brand given what we’ve seen in the past. She stepped away when things got “violent” in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 premiere in 2020, saying the environment around her family had become “toxic.”

She’s also made no secret of prioritizing her husband Travis Barker and the seven children in their blended family, so one can imagine how hard she “hit the roof” when her youngest sons 1-year-old Rocky Barker and 10-year-old Reign Disick got pulled into the public feud between her stepdaughter Alabama and Bhad Bhabie.

Not only does Kourtney Kardashian allegedly think stepping out of the spotlight is the best thing for her, she thinks Kim, Khloé and the rest could stand to do the same after nearly 20 years of reality television. The source continued:

[She] believes her sisters would be happier, too, if they followed her lead. She worries they’re going to look back one day and realize they didn’t actually enjoy any of this. They’re constantly filming or getting ready to film, or editing pictures from whatever they just filmed.

That does actually sound miserable.

The other Kardashian sisters are already experiencing some of the pitfalls of having their younger years so easily accessible to their own children (KUWTK can be streamed with a Peacock subscription and The Kardashians with a Hulu subscription) and have had to make rules against the kids watching them.

We’ll have to see if Kourtney Kardashian is, in fact, featured less on the upcoming seventh season and beyond, assuming Hulu doesn’t “kancel” The Kardashians.