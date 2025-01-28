The Jonas Brothers Went Full Love Actually To Announce Their Return To Disney, And Christmas Movie Fans Will Be Pumped
The Jonas Brothers will be home (on Disney+) for Christmas.
The holiday season may be almost a full year away, but it’s never too early to start planning. If you have a Disney+ subscription, then you can already plan what you’ll be watching come next Christmas, as the Jonas Brothers are coming “home” to Disney with an all-new Christmas movie later this year, and they announced it in the perfect way.
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Joe, and Nick got their start as a trio on Disney’s Hollywood Records label and became superstars following regular appearances on Disney Channel via various TV series and movies. The brothers have largely been working on solo careers for years, but today Disney+ announced The Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, a working title for a new original film starring all three of them, and the Jonas Brothers evoked Christmas classic Love, Actually making the announcement.
It’s an excellent little promo. The gag of having youngest brother Joe accidentally screw up the first take is pretty on par for the sort of humor we would get from previous Jonas Brothers productions The reveal of the Disney+ connection, assuming you didn’t know it was coming, would certainly be a huge deal for some fans. The Jonas Brothers coming together for a movie is a big deal, doing it with Disney, where they got their start, is perfect.
The Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie will star the brothers as themselves, or possibly fictionalized versions of themselves, as they once played on TV, who “ face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.” It’s a simple enough premise, but fans of the Jonas Brothers, especially those who became fans during their time with Disney, are probably going to be more than happy. The setup allows for plenty of comedy and plenty of music, and seriously, what else do you need?
The Jonas Brothers came about during the same era of Disney Channel programming that gave the world Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and more who would use the Disney platform to build success, and then go on to do even bigger things.
The Jonas Brothers are the latest of the crowd to return to the fold. Miley Cyrus released the Disney+ music special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) in 2023 and was named a Disney Legend in 2024. Selena Gomez executive produces and appears in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the sequel series to her original star vehicle.
The Jonas Brothers haven’t appeared in a film for Disney since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam back in 2010, one of the best Disney Channel musicals. Perhaps, if this Christmas movie is a success, we can finally get the Camp Rock 3 we need we've been denied.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.