The Jonas Brothers Went Full Love Actually To Announce Their Return To Disney, And Christmas Movie Fans Will Be Pumped

The holiday season may be almost a full year away, but it’s never too early to start planning. If you have a Disney+ subscription, then you can already plan what you’ll be watching come next Christmas, as the Jonas Brothers are coming “home” to Disney with an all-new Christmas movie later this year, and they announced it in the perfect way.

The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Joe, and Nick got their start as a trio on Disney’s Hollywood Records label and became superstars following regular appearances on Disney Channel via various TV series and movies. The brothers have largely been working on solo careers for years, but today Disney+ announced The Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, a working title for a new original film starring all three of them, and the Jonas Brothers evoked Christmas classic Love, Actually making the announcement.

Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

It’s an excellent little promo. The gag of having youngest brother Joe accidentally screw up the first take is pretty on par for the sort of humor we would get from previous Jonas Brothers productions The reveal of the Disney+ connection, assuming you didn’t know it was coming, would certainly be a huge deal for some fans. The Jonas Brothers coming together for a movie is a big deal, doing it with Disney, where they got their start, is perfect.

The Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie will star the brothers as themselves, or possibly fictionalized versions of themselves, as they once played on TV, who “ face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.” It’s a simple enough premise, but fans of the Jonas Brothers, especially those who became fans during their time with Disney, are probably going to be more than happy. The setup allows for plenty of comedy and plenty of music, and seriously, what else do you need?

The Jonas Brothers came about during the same era of Disney Channel programming that gave the world Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and more who would use the Disney platform to build success, and then go on to do even bigger things.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest of the crowd to return to the fold. Miley Cyrus released the Disney+ music special Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) in 2023 and was named a Disney Legend in 2024. Selena Gomez executive produces and appears in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place the sequel series to her original star vehicle.

The Jonas Brothers haven’t appeared in a film for Disney since Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam back in 2010, one of the best Disney Channel musicals. Perhaps, if this Christmas movie is a success, we can finally get the Camp Rock 3 we need we've been denied.