Joe Millionaire Contestant Was Cut For An Unexpected Reason, And Her Reaction Was Perfect

Warning: this story contains spoilers about the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer episode “Movie Night Meltdown.”

Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee continued their quest to find a woman who loves them regardless of the size of their bank accounts on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, and the latest episode, “Movie Night Meltdown” featured two unusual eliminations. First, Rachel Vinson self-eliminated after an alcohol-filled movie date. But it was Sara Rose who dominated much of the latter part of the hour, when her motives were called into question. The Joes decided to send Sara Rose home, and the 22-year-old had the perfect reaction on social media to her unexpected elimination.

In the latest episode, Sara Rose decided love wasn’t in the cards for her and Kurt Sowers, and she turned her attention not to Steven McBee, but rather to a member of the filming crew named Winston. Joe Millionaire butler Martin Andrew apparently overheard Sara Rose telling some of the other women that if she got eliminated, she wanted to get Winston's number (and do … other things with him too). The Joes were none too pleased with the revelation, and they chose to send an ambivalent Sara Rose home. Sowers took to social media as the episode aired to sarcastically wish her and Winston well, leading to Sara Rose’s prompt response.

He says hi pic.twitter.com/ZqROraRu0FJanuary 21, 2022 See more

Oh snap! Sara Rose was quick with the clapback! While the post — captioned “Winston says hi” — might initially lead viewers to believe the social media influencer followed through on her backup plan, the photo doesn't actually prove that a relationship happened. The pic she shared appears to be an Instagram photo of the Fox dating show ’s crew member from 2016, not a recent rendezvous with the former contestant. The response was still the perfect comeback to the shade that Kurt Sowers threw, though!

Sara Rose’s run on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer may have been doomed from the start. She was never interested in Steven McBee and immediately set her sights on Kurt Sowers … who had immediately set his sights on Carolyn Moore . As Sowers struggled to come to terms with dating multiple women simultaneously, Sara Rose realized there was really no future between them when Sowers turned all of his attention to Amanda Pace on their group date.

As well as turning her focus to Winston, Sara Rose just seemed to be bored with the situation, saying she wanted to make Kurt Sowers fall in love with her just so she could reject him and laugh at him. By the time she was asked to leave, Sara Rose didn’t seem to care anymore, and the Joes said that proved to them that she was not there for love and likely just wanted to grow her Instagram followers .

You don’t say! The 22-year-old social media influencer who had over 150,000 followers before the show even premiered wasn’t in it to find love? For shame! Sara Rose did, however, leave fans with a little post-episode inspirational message via Twitter on the power of perseverance:

When plan A Doesn’t work and plan B doesn’t work… You go to plan C girls hi Winston :) @JoeMillFOX #JoeMillionaire pic.twitter.com/7q8P8uEkbLJanuary 21, 2022 See more