Joe Millionaire's Kurt Sowers Already Has A Frontrunner, And It Could Backfire

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the third episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, “Admit It, You’re a Gold Digger.”

Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee continued their journey to find a woman who loves them despite the size of their bank accounts on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, and one of them almost seems ready to wrap up the reality dating competition already. In “Admit It, You’re a Gold Digger,” Sowers and Carolyn Moore picked up where they left off after Fox’s two-hour premiere — and that’s to say they continued making googly eyes at each other. This connection seems riddled with red flags, especially this early on, and I think Moore’s position as frontrunner could backfire.

The women competed in a Gold Digger Challenge, where they had to literally pan for gold. Carolyn Moore took top Gold Digging honors, so she got to choose which guy to go on a date with. No surprises here — she chose Kurt Sowers. Moore also got to pick between a fancy date and a low-key date, and she went with the latter, which was bowling. Moore is clearly the frontrunner for Sowers at this point, but here’s why I think they’re setting themselves up for failure.

Carolyn Moore Thinks Kurt Sowers Is Worth $10 Million

None of the contestants knows for sure which “Joe” is the millionaire — and I’m already tired of what I’m sure will be the weekly session of sitting around asking who everybody thinks the rich one is — but Carolyn Moore seemed to have herself convinced that the construction company CEO was where the money’s at (it's not). She had no problem admitting to the world, either, how good of a situation that would be for her and her son. Everybody had fun calling her the “Biggest Gold Digger” because of the date, but there might be more truth to that than Sowers knows, and he'd better figure it out before this goes further.

Kurt Sowers Doesn’t Like That Carolyn Moore Has Been Married Before

The couple touched on this during the premiere, but the fact that Carolyn Moore was previously married and has a son with her ex bothered Kurt Sowers. It wasn’t the fact that Moore has a child, but rather that her ex-husband would inevitably be a part of their lives if they built a future outside the dating show . Sowers repeated his concerns on their bowling date, and while it’s great that he’s being honest about his apprehension, the fact that this is an issue so early on doesn’t bode well for anything long-term.

Their Mutual Attraction Is Already Making Things Awkward In The House

Carolyn Moore divulged quite a bit about her bowling date to the women back at the house, including the fact that they kissed a few times. Despite her telling Kurt Sowers (and the women) that they should continue to work the process and date other people, some of the other contestants were understandably apprehensive about going after Sowers. The women all live together and have formed friendships, so it would definitely be weird to go after your friend’s man if there were another option available.

Their quick connection also puts a lot of pressure on Steven McBee, who even came under fire in the latest episode for kissing two women on the same night. TWO women?! I guess this group doesn’t watch The Bachelor . Is McBee supposed to juggle 20-something women while Kurt Sowers focuses on Carolyn Moore?