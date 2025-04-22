I Expected 90 Day Fiancé's Natalie To Have A Noteworthy Reaction To Jenn And Josh's Relationship Details On The Last Resort, But Not Like That

I'm not sure anyone saw this coming.

Natalie smiling during 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2&#039;s tell-all
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Tell All Part 4." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort teased at the start of the tell-all specials that Josh Weinstein had a new girlfriend, and it was someone we knew. As CinemaBlend predicted, it was Jenn Potthast, and we learned about their relationship and saw Natalie Mordovtseva's first thoughts on it following their split during Season 2. I don't think anyone was surprised that Natalie was going to say something, but I was taken aback by how supportive she was of it.

Natalie and Josh broke up ahead of the season finale and left the resort, and between that time and the filming of the tell-all specials, he started dating Jenn. What's more, the couple is planning to spend some time together at his home in Las Vegas, which is an invitation Natalie never received during the time she dated him. Much to my surprise, her reaction wasn't the least bit antagonistic, though after thinking about it more, I think it makes sense.

Natalie Learned Jenn Potthast Is Dating Josh Weinstein, But Was Happy For Them

Natalie had nothing but well wishes for the couple, and I think everyone in the 90 Day: The Last Resort cast was surprised by how calm she was about it. This is the same Natalie who picked a fight with Jasmine Pineda at the resort, and kneed Josh in the groin as he tried to apologize to her after an argument. For her to have nothing much to say about the relationship, and genuinely wish them the best, was quite a shock.

Why Natalie's Reaction Is Less Surprising After I Thought About It

After some time to reflect on it all, I'm not longer as shocked at Natalie's reaction as I initially was. In fairness, she's been this chill ever since Josh admitted he didn't want a serious relationship. She no longer feels like she's wasting her time chasing someone who was leading her on, and that was the source of her anger rather than the fact Josh didn't want to be with her.

I think it's also fair to say that Natalie was aware that Josh and Jenn had been friends much longer than they were even a couple, so it tracks that they might have a deeper relationship. Plus, I think she's just over Josh in general, so whatever makes him happy is ultimately nothing for her to be upset about.

I'm sure the sting was also lessened by the fact that Natalie revealed she was also seeing someone new, but wasn't ready to share more details on what was happening just yet. If I had to guess, I would think she'll be appearing on a future season of 90 Day: The Single Life, though we haven't gotten any word from TLC when that may be airing. Who knows, maybe Natalie will be leaving the franchise after finally finding an acting job in Hollywood, though I haven't seen any news on that either.

90 Day: The Last Resort's tell all special for Season 2 continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up on previous episodes on Max, and wonder alongside me what else they could possibly be covering in this next episode. Is there any drama left to talk about at this point?

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

