Why The Best Parts Of Fox’s Joe Millionaire Reboot Have Nothing To Do With The Money

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers from the season premiere of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Joe Millionaire is back on Fox, but this is definitely not the reality dating show you might remember from 2003. Rather than duping a group of women into dating a man they thought was a millionaire, only to reveal his lack of income in the end, as the original did, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer features two leading men – Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee – one worth $10 million, and the other … not. The premiere offered drama and chemistry, and plenty to keep audiences entertained, but interestingly, the best parts had nothing to do with the money aspect.

While the women came onto the show talking about whether or not money was important, or whether they were more concerned about finding a true connection, the money angle took a backseat to the other happenings in the episode. Sure, the women continued to try to guess which “Joe” was the millionaire, but none of them seemed overly worried they would fall for the “wrong” guy. That may change as the season goes on, but For Richer or Poorer’s premise offered plenty of angles that were more interesting.

Two Men Dating A Group Of Women Is A Twist On Other Dating Shows

Having two men dating the same group of women is an interesting twist that we haven’t seen on reality dating shows. It’s not a group of people fighting for one person, and it’s not an island of singles grouped together. The women’s choices may be limited, but they do have a choice. It will be interesting to see how both the men and the women handle things as deeper connections start to form.

The Joes’ Bromance Is Genuinely Enjoyable

I’m ashamed to say it, but forget the women. Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee had an instantaneous bromance that won the night. They even danced together, as butler Martin Andrew taught them how to waltz for Sowers’ cotillion date. The guys seemed supportive of each other’s connections, and there was something so pure about them baking cookies as they compared group dates. There wasn’t a hint of jealousy or toxic masculinity. Even when they had to mutually decide which women to eliminate, they seemed to be on the same page, albeit for different reasons.

For Richer Or Poorer Isn’t Centered Around Misleading The Women

The premise of the early aughts’ Joe Millionaire always felt icky. Tricking a woman into falling in love under false pretenses? That doesn’t fly in 2022. While the current women don’t have all the information about their suitors’ income, they do know the situation they’ve put themselves into. And while the season does promise to have all the expected drama that comes with multiple people trying to find love with the same partners, it was refreshing to see the women sit as a group and try to resolve a conflict by talking it out.

There was a lot to like about the Joe Millionaire reboot, and I’m intrigued to see if and when the Joes’ money becomes more of an issue. Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursdays on Fox. Check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what else is coming in the near future.