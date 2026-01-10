I Don’t Know How Steve Martin And Martin Short Would Feel About It, But Chevy Chase Has A Fun Idea For An Onscreen Reunion
These three together again would be in-famous.
Chevy Chase has been talked about a lot lately due to a new documentary film about his life, and his tendency to sometimes make headlines for allegedly less-than-stellar behavior. This has led more than a few in Hollywood to have negative opinions on Chase, but the actor says he’d love to work together again with a couple of other great comedians, Steve Martin and Martin Short.
Back in 1986, Chase, Martin, and Short co-starred in The Three Amigos, an absolutely hilarious film that sees three actors mistaken for actual heroes and enlisted to help protect a Mexican village from bandits. During a recent appearance, Chase said (via People) that of all his movies, that’s the one he would be most interested in making a sequel to. Of course, one hurdle is that his co-stars are a little busy right now. Chase said…
As somebody who grew up watching The Three Amigos on VHS and cable TV more times than I can count, I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to seeing these three get together again. And while there are certainly some stories of people who worked with Chase not having great experiences, there’s no indication that Martin Short or Steve Martin feel that way, so maybe they’d be up for it.
The Three Amigos is just one of those great comedies. It's one of the best movies of Steve Martin's career, and really, it's one of the best movies in all of their careers. It's full of some of the best quotable lines of any comedy ever made. It's got Martin showing off his trick roping skills, which he learned while working at Disneyland as a kid. It's got amazing musical numbers too.
Of course, since Only Murders in the Building is still on and has a new season on the way, there would be a much easier way to get these three together again, which is to get Chase a guest spot on the show. The series has regularly been able to bring in some pretty big names, either to play characters in the series or to play themselves. It's also already had a Three Amigos reunion with a different actor. Chase seems quite ready for that if the chance opens up. He said…
Chase was clearly having some fun with the comment, but as ideas go, I’ve heard worse. Whether it’s an appearance on OMITB, a legacy sequel to Three Amigos, or an entirely new concept, seeing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Chevy Chase together again would likely be comedy gold. Somebody make this happen.
