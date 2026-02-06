'I Know Sydney's Gonna Kill Him': Bill Murray On The Time John Candy Drove A Hollywood Legend Insane
That's some Del Griffith behavior...
By all accounts, John Candy was one of the funniest, sweetest and most genuine people to ever walk the Earth. However, like his famous Del Griffith character from the iconic ‘80s movie Planes, Trains & Automobiles, his kindhearted and fun-loving personality could rub some the wrong way, especially if a wild story from Bill Murray is to be believed.
In Colin Hanks’ documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, which was one of the best and most impactful of 2025, Murray told a hilarious story about the time his Stripes co-star drove Hollywood Legend Sydney Pollack. It wasn’t that Candy was being problematic or a jerk on set that drove the iconic director mad, but instead because he was “milking it,” as Murray put it:
So was it a situation where John Candy simply sucked or wasn’t doing what was asked of him? No, not really. As the Saturday Night Live legend continued after being asked by the interviewer, who sounds a lot like producer Ryan Reynolds, Murray simply said he was just milking it. However, he did admit that the stunt was “shamefully irresponsible,” saying:
Though Murray didn’t reveal the play’s title (I can’t find any record of it), it sounded like it had some star power involved. Written by SNL scribe Marilyn Suzanne Miller and directed by the aforementioned Pollack, it was going to star massive actors like Ray Liotta, Kevin Kline and “a handful of others” alongside the two comedians. That said, it’s easy to see why there was a lot of pressure to get it right.
Earlier in the documentary, Bill Murray talked about the importance of finding that balance between having fun and doing the best you can while paying tribute to his late friend and co-star:
Simply put, John Candy committed to doing the best he could throughout his life, both as an actor and a human being. On top of that hilarious story from Bill Murray, the celeb-filled documentary is full of others about Candy being a great actor with incredible chemistry with his co-stars, and also a genuinely supportive person who would do anything for them.
If you haven’t already, go check out John Candy: I Like Me, which is streaming with an Amazon subscription. Heads up, it’s an emotional experience like no other.
Philip grew up in Louisiana (not New Orleans) before moving to St. Louis after graduating from Louisiana State University-Shreveport. When he's not writing about movies or television, Philip can be found being chased by his three kids, telling his dogs to stop barking at the mailman, or chatting about professional wrestling to his wife. Writing gigs with school newspapers, multiple daily newspapers, and other varied job experiences led him to this point where he actually gets to write about movies, shows, wrestling, and documentaries (which is a huge win in his eyes). If the stars properly align, he will talk about For Love Of The Game being the best baseball movie of all time.
