Vacation's Beverly D'Angelo Still Does Not Know Why Chevy Chase 'Says The Things He Says' After Five Movies Together

I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not spoke with a whole host of actors and creatives who have known the OG SNL star during the course of his life. Among those names was Beverly D’Angelo, his onscreen partner over the decades in the popular Vacation films. She’s spent a lot of time with the actor, and clearly enjoys their onscreen rapport, but even she hasn’t the faintest idea why Chase "says the things he says."

D’Angelo is on the list of actors who have spent the most time working with Chevy Chase. They’ve appeared in five movies together: National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Vegas Vacation, and the final simply titled Vacation. The two famous names also collaborated elsewhere as attention on the franchise waned over time (See: CinemaBlend’s 2015 Vacation review ), but she says his frequently bold and sometimes uncomfortable responses still surprise her to this day. She told ET :

When anybody asks me about Chevy Chase, it’s like, ‘I’ve done five films with him, a pilot, three commercials, numerous conventions, and I still don’t know why he says the things he says or does the things he does.' But I love him.

The pilot in question was 2015's Chev and Bev, which ultimately did not get off the ground at ABC, but would have followed the two as a retired couple raising grandchildren. Still, it shows the willingness the actress had to continue working with her Vacation bud years after they initially got thrown together.

Not everyone is as in “love” with Chase as Beverly D’Angelo still seems to be. While his wife Jayni Chase staunchly defended his sometimes controversial behavior throughout the doc, most of the people involved with Community refused to speak on the record about him after the drama and headlines that abounded before he exited the NBC sitcom in 2012. In fact, director Marina Zenovich said that if it hadn’t been for director Jay Chandrasekhar, she ‘would have been screwed' and would not have been able to even track down first person info about the show.

For some people in Hollywood, however, Chevy Chase holds a firm and lovely place in their hearts. Though D’Angelo admits she wouldn’t have seen staying in touch across the decades coming years ago:

Very much so. We’ve been in touch for 40 years. When you say what made you laugh about the very first thing, it’s just how funny it is we’ve ended up lifelong friends.

D’Angelo herself has had a storied history with Hollywood relationships, leaving her first, Italian heir husband for Al Pacino. (And her ex was seemingly enthusiastic about the match !) They later split in 2003. She also was famously good friends with Carrie Fisher before the Star Wars actress tragically passed in 2016 , and has recounted stories of Carrie being there for her when her young kid was sick years ago. She’s seemingly had very loyal friendships and marks Chevy Chase among them, despite his sometimes ornery and brash personality.

Perhaps one day that will lead them to movie number 6.