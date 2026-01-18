Vacation's Beverly D'Angelo Still Does Not Know Why Chevy Chase 'Says The Things He Says' After Five Movies Together
Chevy And Beverly still hit it off though.
I’m Chevy Chase And You’re Not spoke with a whole host of actors and creatives who have known the OG SNL star during the course of his life. Among those names was Beverly D’Angelo, his onscreen partner over the decades in the popular Vacation films. She’s spent a lot of time with the actor, and clearly enjoys their onscreen rapport, but even she hasn’t the faintest idea why Chase "says the things he says."
D’Angelo is on the list of actors who have spent the most time working with Chevy Chase. They’ve appeared in five movies together: National Lampoon’s Vacation, National Lampoon’s European Vacation, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Vegas Vacation, and the final simply titled Vacation. The two famous names also collaborated elsewhere as attention on the franchise waned over time (See: CinemaBlend’s 2015Vacation review), but she says his frequently bold and sometimes uncomfortable responses still surprise her to this day. She told ET:
The pilot in question was 2015's Chev and Bev, which ultimately did not get off the ground at ABC, but would have followed the two as a retired couple raising grandchildren. Still, it shows the willingness the actress had to continue working with her Vacation bud years after they initially got thrown together.
Not everyone is as in “love” with Chase as Beverly D’Angelo still seems to be. While his wife Jayni Chase staunchly defended his sometimes controversial behavior throughout the doc, most of the people involved with Community refused to speak on the record about him after the drama and headlines that abounded before he exited the NBC sitcom in 2012. In fact, director Marina Zenovich said that if it hadn’t been for director Jay Chandrasekhar, she ‘would have been screwed' and would not have been able to even track down first person info about the show.
For some people in Hollywood, however, Chevy Chase holds a firm and lovely place in their hearts. Though D’Angelo admits she wouldn’t have seen staying in touch across the decades coming years ago:
D’Angelo herself has had a storied history with Hollywood relationships, leaving her first, Italian heir husband for Al Pacino. (And her ex was seemingly enthusiastic about the match!) They later split in 2003. She also was famously good friends with Carrie Fisher before the Star Wars actress tragically passed in 2016, and has recounted stories of Carrie being there for her when her young kid was sick years ago. She’s seemingly had very loyal friendships and marks Chevy Chase among them, despite his sometimes ornery and brash personality.
Perhaps one day that will lead them to movie number 6.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
